Catena AB: Interim report January - March 2026: Looking to the future

Catena's rental income for the period rose 9 percent to SEK 701 million, while profit from property management amounted to SEK 424 million, an increase of 7 percent compared to the same period last year. With a robust financial profile, the company has the capacity to develop further even in an uncertain global situation.

23 April 2026 3.00 p.m CEST

Rental income rose by 9 percent to SEK 701 million (644).

Net operating surplus increased by 6 percent to SEK 567 million (536).

Profit from property management rose by 7 percent to SEK 424 million (398).

Earnings per share from property management amounted to SEK 6.53 (6.60).

EPRA Earnings per share totalled SEK 6.26 (6.23).

The change in the value of properties amounted to SEK 72 million (101).

Profit for the period increased to SEK 464 million (426), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 7.15 (7.06).

EPRA NRV Long-term net asset value per share rose to SEK 454.28 (429.48).

Scope 1-3 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG emissions), R12, declined to 19,426 metric tonnes CO2e (41,264).

Catena's CEO Jörgen Eriksson comments on the interim report:

" For Catena, the quarter just ended was characterised by the announcement of the Nordic portfolio acquisition that resulted in the addition of high-quality logistics properties in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. This transaction, which we consider to be a unique opportunity, represents an optimal development of our property portfolio. Our relatively low loan-to-value ratio and strong cash flow continue to provide us with room for manoeuvre, enabling us to act when attractive opportunities arise."

" By joining forces and sharing our strengths, we were able to deliver when it mattered most. It is clear to me that our ability to work together to drive development is crucial for our success and one of Catena's biggest competitive advantages."

At 10.00 a.m. on April 24, the webcast will commence for the interim report for January - March 2026. The presentation will be broadcasted live and participants may access the event via live audiocast and teleconference through the following link: https://investorcaller.com/events/catena/catena-q1-report-2026. To participate in the event, attendees are required to register. To join the Q&A session, participants must dial in to the teleconference. After registering, they will receive a dial-in number, a conference ID, and a personal user ID to access the conference. Questions can be submitted either verbally via the teleconference line or in writing through the audiocast.

For further information, please contact

Jörgen Eriksson, CEO, Tel. + 46 730-70 22 42, jorgen.eriksson@catena.se

Magnus Thagg, CFO, Tel. + 46 70-425 90 33 magnus.thagg@catena.se

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This information is such that Catena AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was provided by the contact persons mentioned in this press release, for publication at the time stated above.

About Catena

Catena is a listed property company that sustainably and through collaboration develops and durably manages efficient logistics facilities. Its strategically located properties supply the Scandinavian metropolitan areas and are adapted for both current and future goods flows. The overarching objective is to generate strong cash flow from operating activities to enable sustainable growth and stable returns. As of 31 March 2026, the properties had a total value of SEK 45,226 million. Catena's shares are traded on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.