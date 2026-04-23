Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Latin America Data Center Construction Market to Exceed USD 6.93 Billion by 2031, Supported by Google's $500M Digital Port Investment - Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Latin America data center construction market is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.92% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/latin-america-data-center-construction-market-size-and-analysis-2024

Browse in-depth TOC on the Latin America Data Center Construction Market

Pages-205

Region-1

Countries-5

Company- 101

Segment-09

Latin America Data Center Construction Market Report Scope:

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 6.93 Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 3.01 Billion CAGR By Investment (2025-2031) 14.92 % Market Size - Area (2031) 2.13 Million Sq. Ft. Power Capacity (2031) 536 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segmentation Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

The demand for data centers in Latin America continues to grow as digital services, cloud computing, and business digitalization expand across the region. The rising use of AI, big data, IoT, e-commerce, fintech, and streaming platforms is generating huge amounts of data, increasing the need for local data storage and processing. To meet this demand, companies are investing in regional data center infrastructure to improve connectivity, strengthen data security, and support faster digital services. Along with major markets such as Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, investments are also expanding into other Latin American countries. In February 2026, Google announced a $500 million investment to develop a new international digital exchange hub in the Dominican Republic, marking its first such facility in Latin America outside the US.

Market Size Summary:

Market size: $3.01B (2025) ? $6.93B (2031) at 14.92% CAGR

at Growth driven by cloud, AI, big data, IoT, and digital transformation

Rising demand from e-commerce, fintech, and streaming platforms

Strong need for local data storage due to latency, security, and data sovereignty

due to latency, security, and data sovereignty Construction cost: $7M-$10M per MW

Cost is influenced by land, power access, labor, and inflation

Chile, Argentina & Brazil See Rising Demand for AI & Digital Infrastructure

Brazil: By 2025, internet penetration in Brazil had surpassed 86.5%, reaching more than 184 million users nationwide. As more people and businesses move online, demand for cloud services, AI, and digital infrastructure continues to grow rapidly.

By 2025, internet penetration in Brazil had surpassed 86.5%, reaching more than 184 million users nationwide. As more people and businesses move online, demand for cloud services, AI, and digital infrastructure continues to grow rapidly. Argentina: Argentina is expanding AI-focused data centers to support growing demand for advanced technologies. In May 2025, the government promoted the country as a future global AI hub, aiming to become the "world's fourth AI center" by offering low energy costs, abundant land, and business-friendly policies to global technology companies.

Argentina is expanding AI-focused data centers to support growing demand for advanced technologies. In May 2025, the government promoted the country as a future global AI hub, aiming to become the "world's fourth AI center" by offering low energy costs, abundant land, and business-friendly policies to global technology companies. Chile: Chile is strengthening its digital economy through investments in cybersecurity, digital skills, and smart public services. Through its Digital Transformation Strategy 2035, the country is also attracting global technology partnerships and positioning itself as a regional innovation hub.

Renewable Energy & Carbon-Neutrality Targets Accelerate Green Infrastructure Growth

The data center market in Latin America is increasingly focusing on sustainability and renewable energy in infrastructure development, supported by strong government policies and corporate efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Countries across the region are promoting energy-efficient digital infrastructure and greater adoption of green power for hyperscale and colocation facilities.

In November 2025, Google agreed to purchase 200,000 tons of carbon removal credits from Brazilian reforestation startup Mombak, supporting large-scale restoration projects in the Amazon and strengthening nature-based climate solutions. The partnership also includes AI-driven biodiversity monitoring through Google DeepMind. These sustainability-focused investments are strengthening Latin America's position as an attractive destination for green data center development.

Latin America Data Center Construction Market Leaders

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bosch

Bruno Generators

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Detroit Diesel

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Narada

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

AECOM

Aceco TI

Afonso França Engenharia

Constructora Sudamericana

Datawaves

DLR Group

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Grupo PML

Hyphen

Jacobs Engineering

KMD Architects

Mendes Holler Engineering

Micrico

Modular Data Centers

PQC

Quark

Racional Engenharia

Soben

Syska Henessey Group

The Weitz Company

Turner & Townsend

Turner Construction

Zeittec

ZFB Group

Key Data Center Investors

Actis (NextStream)

Angola Cables

Ascenty

Amazon Web Services

Cirion Technologies

Claro

DHAmericas

Edge Uno

EdgeConneX

Elea Data Centers

EMPATEL SAPEM

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

G2K

GlobeNet International Corp

Google

GTD

HostDime

Iplan

IPXON Networks

Internexa

KIO Data Centers

Mexico Telecom Partners

Microsoft

NetGlobalis

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

PowerHost

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

Takoda Data Centers

Tecto Data Centers

Telecentro Empresas

Telecom Argentina

New Entrants

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Atlantic Data Centers

Ava Telecom

CloudHQ

Fermaca Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Centers

OpenAI & Sur Energy

Surfix Data Center

Terranova

TECfusions

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

Colombia

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031

U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031

Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030

Latin America Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?

How big is the Latin America data center construction market?

What is the growth rate of the Latin America data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Latin America data center construction market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Latin America data center construction market by 2031?

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