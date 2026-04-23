

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The results of both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted below average demand.



The Treasury announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted slightly above average demand.



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