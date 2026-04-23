Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Josh Weinstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A
Details of the transaction: 1
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 8, 2024, including dividend equivalent shares associated with the TBS RSUs.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
56,369
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
56,369
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-04-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with the vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 8, 2024 and the dividend equivalent shares relating to the TBS RSU.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$28.7402
Volume(s)
22,185
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,185
$28.7402
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-04-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 3
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 16, 2025, including dividend equivalent shares associated with the TBS RSUs.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
87,934
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
87,934
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-04-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4B
Details of the transaction: 4
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with the vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 16, 2025 and the dividend equivalent shares relating to the TBS RSU.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$28.7402
Volume(s)
34,613
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
34,613
$28.7402
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-04-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600