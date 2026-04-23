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WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
23.04.26 | 17:35
23,250 Euro
+0,39 % +0,090
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,15023,44018:10
23,21023,45018:10
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 17:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 8, 2024, including dividend equivalent shares associated with the TBS RSUs.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

56,369

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

56,369

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with the vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 8, 2024 and the dividend equivalent shares relating to the TBS RSU.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$28.7402

Volume(s)

22,185

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,185

$28.7402

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 3

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 16, 2025, including dividend equivalent shares associated with the TBS RSUs.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

87,934

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

87,934

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4B

Details of the transaction: 4

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with the vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 16, 2025 and the dividend equivalent shares relating to the TBS RSU.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$28.7402

Volume(s)

34,613

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

34,613

$28.7402

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-04-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600

© 2026 PR Newswire
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