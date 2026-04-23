Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the development of a new proprietary numeric model designed to enhance the identification and targeting of geologic hydrogen accumulations.

The model, developed by Dr. Allegra Hosford Scheirer, is grounded in an extensive understanding of the natural processes governing hydrogen generation, migration, and trapping in the subsurface. It represents a significant advancement in the Company's technical capabilities as it expands its exploration footprint across Canada and the United States.

The prospectivity model integrates multiple geophysical and geological datasets, including gravity and magnetic surveys, alongside detailed structural geology interpretations. By quantitatively weighting these inputs, the model identifies geological environments most conducive to hydrogen generation and accumulation. This approach enables the Company to systematically rank and prioritize target areas with elevated hydrogen potential.

"Dr. Hosford Scheirer's work provides a robust and scalable framework for understanding where geologic hydrogen systems are most likely to occur," said Brad Kitchen, CEO of Element One. "Allegra combines deep scientific insight with advanced data integration to create this model that has positioned Element One at the forefront of hydrogen exploration."

What this means for Investors

Element One is currently using the model to refine its hydrogen accumulation acquisition strategy. The Company is specifically focusing on identifying and securing prospective land positions in key jurisdictions throughout the United States and Western Canada with the intention of securing three (3) to four (4) land packages. Once secured, ground exploration will commence with the intention of developing and executing a drilling program. This data-driven approach is expected to improve exploration efficiency, reduce risk, and accelerate the advancement of high-quality hydrogen opportunities.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of natural hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The Company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

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For further information visit our website at www.e1-h2.com or to connect directly, please reach out to Tim Johnson at tjohnson@e1-h2.com or 250.668.3161.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals