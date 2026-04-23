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WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 19:28
67,50 Euro
-0,18 % -0,12
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5067,6619:30
67,5267,7219:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 17:42 Uhr
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Danone: 2026 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Press release - Paris, April 23, 2026, at 5:35 PM CEST

2026 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Danone's Shareholders' Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 73.08% of Danone's total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Danone's shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year and the distribution of a dividend of €2.25 per share in cash, up +4.7% compared to last year. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 4, 2026, and the dividend will be payable on May 6, 2026.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed renewals of terms of office of Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, Lead Independent Director, and Sanjiv Mehta.

This Shareholders' Meeting was an opportunity to review Danone's strategy, development perspectives and the highlights of the 2025 fiscal year. The Group also presented the 2025 results of its sustainability roadmap, the Danone Impact Journey, as well as the ambitions of its new phase towards 2030, including its Climate Strategy.

The presentations made during the Shareholders' Meeting and the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders are available on Danone's corporate website (Shareholder's Meeting). The detailed voting results per resolution and the video webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the website on April 24, 2026 at the latest.

Continuation of the global Employee Share Subscription Plan: in parallel with the French employee shareholding plan implemented again this year, the Board of Directors decided to continue in 2026 its capital increase program reserved to employees working for Danone foreign subsidiaries or in a situation of international mobility within the Group, launched in 2019. Under this program, eligible employees of Danone foreign entities were able to subscribe to new shares with a 30% discount of the reference price. The subscription period took place in March 2026. The capital increase reserved for international employees was opened to around 82% of Danone employees worldwide (outside France), working in 48 different countries. The new shares will be listed under the same code as the existing Danone shares (ISIN code: FR0000120644) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

About Danone (www.danone.com-

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With c.90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.3 billion in sales in 2025. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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