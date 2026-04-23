

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, examined vitamin levels in beer by analyzing the nutritional content of 65 different varieties.



Researchers found no significant difference in vitamin B6 levels between alcohol-free lager and regular lager. However, non-alcoholic beers that had their ethanol removed after fermentation contained higher levels of vitamin B6 than those brewed with low-ethanol-producing yeasts.



Vitamin B6 is an essential nutrient obtained through diet. It is commonly found in meat and fish, but also in foods like porridge oats, potatoes, and chickpeas. Many breakfast cereals are fortified with B6 as well. True deficiency is rare, though mildly low levels can occur, often alongside deficiencies in other B vitamins such as B12, leading to symptoms like fatigue and nausea.



The researchers noted that some nonalcoholic beers may offer a slight advantage over standard beer in terms of vitamin B6 content. On average, the lagers studied provided about 20 percent of the recommended daily allowance for vitamin B6, while one nonalcoholic lager reached nearly 59 percent.



Study author Professor Michael Rychlik emphasized that although the vitamin content is measurable, it is not high enough to qualify for health claims on product labeling. He added that the findings are mainly relevant for consumers looking to optimize their vitamin intake.



While the study did not compare the overall health effects of alcoholic versus nonalcoholic beer, dietitians suggest that nonalcoholic options may have broader health benefits. Bridget Benelam of the British Nutrition Foundation cautioned that beer, alcoholic or not, should not be relied upon as a primary source of nutrients.



'We wouldn't suggest that beer or any alcoholic drink is seen as a key source of nutrients. That should be from diet,' she advised.



'Unless you are eating a very restricted diet, it's unlikely that you are not going to be getting enough vitamin B6.'



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