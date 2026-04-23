

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite lingering concerns about Middle East tensions, the Switzerland market closed on a strong note on Thursday, led by impressive gains in several big name stocks, including Nestle and Roche.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 180.43 points or 1.38% at 13,248.06, near the day's high of 13,261.44.



Galderma Group climbed 6.6%. Nestle gained nearly 6%, and Roche gained 3.75%.



Swiss food and beverage major Nestle gained nearly 6%. The company reported a 5.7% drop in first-quarter total group sales with weak performance in all Zones, Nespresso, and Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect organic growth to be in the range of around 3% up to 4%, with RIG accelerating versus 2025, driven by the firm's focused growth plans.



Schindler Ps, Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli moved up 2.75%, 2.35% and 2.25%, respectively. ABB advanced 1.8%, while Swisscom and Kuehne + Nagel ended higher by 1.3% and 1.22%, respectively.



Straumann Holding, Logitech International and UBS Group lost 2.7%-2.9%. Sonova drifted down by about 2.3%.



Lonza Group, Julius Baer and Partners Group lost 1.79%, 1.58% and 1.21%, respectively. Swiss Re, SGS, Alcon and Richemont ended down 0.8%-1%.



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