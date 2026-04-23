Ivanhoe Mines showcases 2025 sustainability results, strengthening position as a global industry leader

Johannesburg, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) today announced the publication of its ninth annual Sustainability Report under the theme "Prioritizing what matters." The theme underscores the company's continued leadership in responsible mining and sustainable development. The 2025 report details the company's progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainability governance, guided by Ivanhoe's philosophy of "Mining with a greater purpose."

Throughout 2025, Ivanhoe Mines advanced key initiatives across its operations and projects, deepening alignment with the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and supporting the global energy transition through the sustainable production of critical metals.

Ivanhoe Mines is proud to have strengthened its human rights disclosures in alignment with the United Nations' Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, alongside broadening the scope of our Limited Assurance to include additional performance indicators, notably our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Watch the video introducing the ninth annual Sustainability Report and its achievements across Ivanhoe's projects: https://vimeo.com/1183007046/091d8d65c2?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Outperformance of operational health and safety targets, including zero fatalities, reflecting the group's ability to maintain a safe working culture.

Company-wide workforce comprising of 92% local employees, including a notable highlight at the Kipushi concentrator that has 100% local workforce.

17% female representation in senior management and leadership, up from 14% two years ago.

Enrollment of 718 students in internship programs across the group.

Over 65,000 vaccinations administered across our local communities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Angola.

$4.5 billion of value created and distributed in 2025, including $1.1 billion of taxes and royalties paid and $2.7 billion spent on procurement through companies based in our host countries.

Five new educational facilities were inaugurated in the communities surrounding Kamoa-Kakula.

A total of 143 community freshwater boreholes drilled to-date across all operations and projects.

32 hectares of concurrent land rehabilitation on Kamoa-Kakula's licence area.

Completion of refurbished turbine at Inga II hydroelectric facility, increasing total refurbished domestic hydroelectric capacity to over 250 MW since project inception.

Construction commenced on 60 MW of solar energy (PV) capacity, with battery storage, at Kamoa-Kakula.

Official launch of the Masodi Wastewater Treatment Plant, which supplies treated municipal wastewater to the Platreef Mine for operational use.

Marna Cloete, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoe Mines, commented:

"2025 was a pivotal year for Ivanhoe Mines as we transitioned into a major, diversified metals producer. Our ninth annual Sustainability Report reflects who we are as a company. We believe that mining should always create value that lasts beyond mine life, empowering communities, protecting the environment, and advancing human rights.

"Over the past 12 months, we strengthened our governance and long-term strategic capacity, expanded our global footprint, and reinforced partnerships that deliver real benefits, from better healthcare and education to biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihood initiatives.

"This report highlights how sustainability guides our choices now, as well as shapes our future impact. The progress we made in 2025 is a testament to the dedication of our people and partners as we continue to build a mining legacy that future generations can be proud of."

The 2025 Sustainability Report aligns with leading global frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative's Mining Sector Standard 14 (GRI 14), World Economic Forum's Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, Local Procurement Reporting Mechanism, International Council on Mining and Metals' 10 Principles, and the United Nations Global Compact.

The full 2025 sustainability report is available on the Ivanhoe Mines website: www.ivanhoemines.com.

Featured below are some of the initiatives captured in photos that showcase Ivanhoe's sustainability progress over the past 12 months.





Local students of the Kaponda Technical workshop alongside members from the Kamoa-Kakula sustainability team.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/294009_5f262cd5441f89f6_003full.jpg





Kipushi donated 800 desks, built by local carpenters, to three local schools, benefiting more than 1,600 learners in the Kipushi community.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/294009_5f262cd5441f89f6_004full.jpg





First maize harvest from the ~15 hectares Mihindi Project near the Kipushi Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Graduation ceremony at the Walemba Early Childhood Development centre built by Kamoa-Kakula.

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More than 60,000 sanitary packs were distributed across 24 schools located in the communities surrounding the Platreef Mine, as part of the "Keeping a Girl Child in School" campaign. The campaign is supported by many of the suppliers to Ivanhoe Mines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Certification ceremony at the Chatuta sewing centre. 10 community members successfully completed on-the-job training in technical embroidery and shirt sewing.

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Local learners at the Kaponda Primary School near Kamoa-Kakula using learning materials made from reused materials in the Bouchon Bijou volunteer project.

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Kamoa-Kakula celebrated the official handover of a tractor and its full set of agricultural implements, under the Cahier des Charges program, to cooperatives of Chief Mwilu and Chief Musokantanda.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC; the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294009

Source: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.