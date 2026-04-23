Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media") to produce and distribute video interviews, company news, and other similar services for investor marketing and broader investor outreach. Global One Media is located at 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981, and can be contacted at +1 (877) 219-2281 or contact@globalonemedia.com. Services will be provided and distributed through digital channels and platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, the Company's official social media channels, and related web-based media distribution channels.

Commenting on the engagement, Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media, stated: "Today's capital markets are global and digital. Through our international investor media network and distribution channels across North America, Europe, and Asia, our goal is to help Planet Ventures expand its visibility, strengthen its narrative, and connect with a wider global investor audience."

The term of the agreement with Global One Media (the "Global One Agreement") will commence on May 1st, 2026, and will end on October 31st, 2026. Following the initial six-month term, the Global One Agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' prior written notice. Under the terms of the Global One Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Global One Media a total cash fee of USD$39,000 over the six-month term.

There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company.

About Global One Media Group

Global One Media (www.globalonemedia.com) is an investor marketing firm focused on digital communications for publicly traded companies. By combining strategic narrative development, premium content creation, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers increase visibility, connect with investors, and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "explore", "aim", "target", "potential", "believe", "pursue", "is designed to", "is focused on", "is positioned to", and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Company's engagement of Global One Media for investor marketing and communications services, including increased investor visibility, broader market awareness, and expanded reach across North America, Europe, and Asia; the expected duration and renewal of the Global One Agreement; and the Company's general business plans, strategy, and objectives.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability of Global One Media to perform its obligations under the Global One Agreement; the effectiveness of investor marketing and communications services in achieving increased visibility and investor engagement; the possibility that the Global One Agreement is terminated prior to or upon expiry of its initial term; regulatory changes affecting investor communications and marketing activities; and general capital market risks and volatility.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain material assumptions, including that Global One Media will perform its obligations under the Global One Agreement, that applicable regulatory requirements will continue to be met, and that market conditions will not materially and adversely change. These assumptions may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293978

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.