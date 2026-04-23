Regulatory News:

FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU):

The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of La Française des Jeux was held on Thursday 23 April under the chairmanship of Ms Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. Shareholders were able to cast their votes at the Shareholders' Meeting upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person were able to vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting. The meeting was also broadcast live on the Company's website.

The Shareholders' Meeting overwhelmingly approved all the resolutions submitted to a vote, including in particular:

the approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025;

the appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the payment of a dividend of €2.10 per share, to be paid on 30 April 2026;

the renewal, upon proposal by the French State, of the term of office of Ms Ghislaine Doukhan as director, and the renewal of the term of office of Mr Xavier Girre as independent director, each for a period of four years;

the appointment, upon proposal by the French State, of Mr François Marion as director for a period of four years, replacing Mr Didier Trutt whose term of office had expired;

the approval of the compensation paid to corporate officers in respect of the 2025 financial year, as well as the compensation policy applicable to corporate officers for 2026;

the financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions in the Company's shares and to reduce the share capital.

Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme

The Shareholders' Meeting approved, in its 14th resolution, a new share buyback programme.

A description of this programme is set out in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 7.2.4.1), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2026 and available on FDJ's website (www.groupefdj.com).

The Board of Directors decided, at its meeting of 3 March 2026 and subject to the adoption of the 14th resolution by the Shareholders' Meeting, to implement this programme in order to continue the liquidity agreement entered into with Exane.

The voting results are set out in the appendix to this press release.

Appendix 1: Quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions

Final General Quorum Ordinary General Meeting (FDJ UNITED)

Number of shares forming the share capital 185,270,000 Number of voting rights excluded from the vote 78,149,016 Total number of shares carrying voting rights 184,775,943 Required quorum (1/5 of voting shares) 36,955,188

Percentage represented: 66.52%

It represents 122,920,719 shares represented by 16,009 shareholders.

Breakdown of shareholders present, represented or voting by post

Participation method Shareholders Shares Voting rights Postal votes 6,625 96,790,292 75,701,892 Proxies to the Chair 8,710 21,984,732 42,141,513 Present 192 249,991 251,805 Proxies 482 3,895,704 7,658,704 Total 16,009 122,920,719 125,753,914

Appendix 2: Consolidated result of the vote, resolution by resolution

Voting on resolutions General results

Shares and voting rights present, represented or voting by post

Time Resolution Type For Against Abstention Total votes For Against 5:06:26 PM 1 ORD 203,482,752 209,208 210,970 203,902,930 99.90% 0.10% 5:07:10 PM 2 ORD 203,619,289 69,256 214,385 203,902,930 99.97% 0.03% 5:07:37 PM 3 ORD 184,658,730 4,747,437 14,496,763 203,902,930 97.49% 2.51% 5:08:06 PM 4 ORD 125,404,939 115,324 233,651 125,753,914 99.91% 0.09% 5:08:37 PM 5 ORD 185,455,804 3,848,674 14,598,452 203,902,930 97.97% 2.03% 5:09:02 PM 6 ORD 185,056,969 4,249,013 14,596,948 203,902,930 97.76% 2.24% 5:09:30 PM 7 ORD 185,937,616 3,221,255 14,744,059 203,902,930 98.30% 1.70% 5:10:01 PM 8 ORD 187,916,534 15,773,829 212,567 203,902,930 92.26% 7.74% 5:10:31 PM 9 ORD 187,534,718 16,169,517 198,695 203,902,930 92.06% 7.94% 5:11:01 PM 10 ORD 187,719,587 15,949,254 234,089 203,902,930 92.17% 7.83% 5:11:33 PM 11 ORD 187,896,938 15,739,283 266,709 203,902,930 92.27% 7.73% 5:12:01 PM 12 ORD 188,269,762 15,400,725 232,443 203,902,930 92.44% 7.56% 5:12:27 PM 13 ORD 188,684,842 14,985,053 233,035 203,902,930 92.64% 7.36% 5:12:55 PM 14 ORD 188,972,172 406,139 14,524,619 203,902,930 99.79% 0.21% 5:13:38 PM 15 EXT 188,830,884 608,992 14,463,111 203,902,987 99.68% 0.32% 5:14:15 PM 16 ORD 203,390,870 199,387 312,673 203,902,930 99.90% 0.10%

About FDJ UNITED

FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.

For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com

@FDJ_UNITED@FDJUNITED@FDJUNITED@FDJUNITED

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