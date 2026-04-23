Regulatory News:
FDJ UNITED (Paris:FDJU):
The Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of La Française des Jeux was held on Thursday 23 April under the chairmanship of Ms Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer. Shareholders were able to cast their votes at the Shareholders' Meeting upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person were able to vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform ahead of the Shareholders' Meeting. The meeting was also broadcast live on the Company's website.
The Shareholders' Meeting overwhelmingly approved all the resolutions submitted to a vote, including in particular:
- the approval of the parent company financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025;
- the appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 and the payment of a dividend of €2.10 per share, to be paid on 30 April 2026;
- the renewal, upon proposal by the French State, of the term of office of Ms Ghislaine Doukhan as director, and the renewal of the term of office of Mr Xavier Girre as independent director, each for a period of four years;
- the appointment, upon proposal by the French State, of Mr François Marion as director for a period of four years, replacing Mr Didier Trutt whose term of office had expired;
- the approval of the compensation paid to corporate officers in respect of the 2025 financial year, as well as the compensation policy applicable to corporate officers for 2026;
- the financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors to carry out transactions in the Company's shares and to reduce the share capital.
Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme
The Shareholders' Meeting approved, in its 14th resolution, a new share buyback programme.
A description of this programme is set out in the 2025 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 7.2.4.1), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2026 and available on FDJ's website (www.groupefdj.com).
The Board of Directors decided, at its meeting of 3 March 2026 and subject to the adoption of the 14th resolution by the Shareholders' Meeting, to implement this programme in order to continue the liquidity agreement entered into with Exane.
The voting results are set out in the appendix to this press release.
Appendix 1: Quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions
Final General Quorum Ordinary General Meeting (FDJ UNITED)
Number of shares forming the share capital
185,270,000
Number of voting rights excluded from the vote
78,149,016
Total number of shares carrying voting rights
184,775,943
Required quorum (1/5 of voting shares)
36,955,188
Percentage represented: 66.52%
It represents 122,920,719 shares represented by 16,009 shareholders.
Breakdown of shareholders present, represented or voting by post
Participation method
Shareholders
Shares
Voting rights
Postal votes
6,625
96,790,292
75,701,892
Proxies to the Chair
8,710
21,984,732
42,141,513
Present
192
249,991
251,805
Proxies
482
3,895,704
7,658,704
Total
16,009
122,920,719
125,753,914
Appendix 2: Consolidated result of the vote, resolution by resolution
Voting on resolutions General results
Shares and voting rights present, represented or voting by post
Time
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Abstention
Total votes
For
Against
5:06:26 PM
1
ORD
203,482,752
209,208
210,970
203,902,930
99.90%
0.10%
5:07:10 PM
2
ORD
203,619,289
69,256
214,385
203,902,930
99.97%
0.03%
5:07:37 PM
3
ORD
184,658,730
4,747,437
14,496,763
203,902,930
97.49%
2.51%
5:08:06 PM
4
ORD
125,404,939
115,324
233,651
125,753,914
99.91%
0.09%
5:08:37 PM
5
ORD
185,455,804
3,848,674
14,598,452
203,902,930
97.97%
2.03%
5:09:02 PM
6
ORD
185,056,969
4,249,013
14,596,948
203,902,930
97.76%
2.24%
5:09:30 PM
7
ORD
185,937,616
3,221,255
14,744,059
203,902,930
98.30%
1.70%
5:10:01 PM
8
ORD
187,916,534
15,773,829
212,567
203,902,930
92.26%
7.74%
5:10:31 PM
9
ORD
187,534,718
16,169,517
198,695
203,902,930
92.06%
7.94%
5:11:01 PM
10
ORD
187,719,587
15,949,254
234,089
203,902,930
92.17%
7.83%
5:11:33 PM
11
ORD
187,896,938
15,739,283
266,709
203,902,930
92.27%
7.73%
5:12:01 PM
12
ORD
188,269,762
15,400,725
232,443
203,902,930
92.44%
7.56%
5:12:27 PM
13
ORD
188,684,842
14,985,053
233,035
203,902,930
92.64%
7.36%
5:12:55 PM
14
ORD
188,972,172
406,139
14,524,619
203,902,930
99.79%
0.21%
5:13:38 PM
15
EXT
188,830,884
608,992
14,463,111
203,902,987
99.68%
0.32%
5:14:15 PM
16
ORD
203,390,870
199,387
312,673
203,902,930
99.90%
0.10%
About FDJ UNITED
FDJ UNITED is a leading betting and gaming operator in Europe, with a vast portfolio of iconic brands and a reputation for technological excellence. With over 5,000 employees and a presence in over ten regulated markets, the Group offers a diversified, responsible range of games, both under exclusive rights and open to competition: lottery games in France and Ireland via an extensive point-of-sale network and also online; sports betting at points of sale in France; and online games open to competition (sports and horse-race betting, poker and online casino games, in markets where these activities are authorised). FDJ UNITED has placed responsibility at the heart of its strategy and promotes recreational betting. The Group is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (FDJU) and included in the SBF 120, Euronext 100, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600 and FTSE Euro indices.
For more information, visit www.fdjunited.com
@FDJ_UNITED@FDJUNITED@FDJUNITED@FDJUNITED
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