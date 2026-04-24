

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Union is ramping up its scrutiny of Google, which is part of Alphabet, by urging the tech giant to let competing AI assistants have more access to its Android operating system.



Reports suggest that European Commission regulators are working on requirements that would compel Google to provide third-party AI services like ChatGPT and Claude with the same level of access that it currently reserves for its own Gemini assistant.



This means allowing them to tap into crucial Android features such as voice activation, search capabilities, and integration with other apps.



This push is part of the broader initiative under the Digital Markets Act aimed at ensuring fair competition in the digital landscape. The goal is to make Google enable interoperability so that rival developers can function on equal terms within the Android environment.



If Google doesn't comply once these measures are set in stone, the company could find itself facing a formal investigation from the EU, which might lead to hefty fines. Google has previously expressed concerns that easing restrictions might threaten user privacy, security, and innovation.



The Commission has already started proceedings to clarify how Google can fulfill its obligations under the DMA, including ensuring that access to the hardware and software features used by its own AI tools is available to others. There's also a separate case looking into how Google can make its search data more accessible to other search engines.



These latest moves highlight Europe's increasing resolve to rein in the power of major tech companies and create a more competitive environment for AI.



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