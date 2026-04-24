

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In February, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.6 percent. Producer prices are expected to climb 3.0 percent on year, up from 2.7 percent in February.



Thailand will release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were up 31.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.9 percent for a trade deficit of $2.830 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News