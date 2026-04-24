Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Highlights

Note from Eddy's President

"Eddy delivered strong operational performance in 2025, expanding in-building device installations and increasing annualized recurring revenue year over year. These results reflect continued platform adoption and the scalability of our subscription model. Our U.S. expansion was the defining highlight of the year, with new contract execution rising significantly compared to 2024, driven by targeted investment in our sales team and growing recognition of Eddy as a leading leak detection solution in the multi-family and new construction sectors. We enter 2026 with a stronger balance sheet, an expanding footprint, and a clear strategy to accelerate our position across the North American market."

-Cory Silver, President, Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.

Growth in In-Building Devices

A key operating metric of the Company's progress and underlying value is the growth in in-building device installations, which reflects the continued deployment of smart water metering equipment and supports future revenue generation.

Eddy has increased the number of in-building devices by 20%, from 109,816 as of December 31, 2024, to 131,838 as of December 31, 2025. This significant growth is expected to drive additional revenue and highlights the increasing market acceptance of Eddy's technology and significant market traction.

Strong Growth in Monthly Recurring Revenue

Average monthly recurring revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $282,334 in 2025, compared to $238,192 in 2024, representing an annualized recurring revenue run-rate of approximately $3.4 million, and consistent with the Company's 20% growth in in-building devices. In Q4 2025 alone, average monthly recurring revenue reached $289,917 (Q4 2024 - $262,374).

Operational Revenue

Operational revenue is a non-IFRS measure that represents total billings under customer contracts, including monthly monitoring subscriptions, equipment rentals and sales, project management services, and installation activities.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, operational revenue increased by $247,391, or 14%, to $2,001,500, compared to $1,754,109 for the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, operational revenue increased by $1,309,391, or 18%, to $8,552,566, compared to $7,243,175 in 2024.

Revenue

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased by $69,683, or approximately 6%, to $1,338,157, compared to $1,268,574 in the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased by $939,295, or approximately 25%, to $4,717,421, compared to $3,778,126 in 2024.

Net Loss

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net loss was $972,104, compared to $927,574 for the same period in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net loss was $2,813,421, compared to $3,645,448 in 2024. During 2025, the Company increased investment in sales recruitment as part of its ongoing efforts to build a scalable sales organization. This initiative supports its strategic objective of driving growth and expanding its presence in the United States. As a result, U.S. revenue increased to $318,670 in 2025, representing a $115,213 (57%) increase from $203,457 in 2024.

During Q3 2025, the Company settled a claim, resulting in the reversal of a previously recorded $1,041,431 provision.

About Eddy

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for commercial and multi-family residential properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com.

For further details on the company's financial performance, please review our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, available on Eddy's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under "Risks And Uncertainties," available at www.sedarplus.ca. Eddy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Cory Silver

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294072

Source: Eddy Smart Home Solutions Ltd.