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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 07:35
8,925 Euro
+0,96 % +0,085
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8408,95007:56
8,8208,92507:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 07:10 Uhr
172 Leser
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Kitron ASA: Record Q1 results and accelerating demand

(2026-04-24) Kitron today reported record quarterly revenue, operating profit and order backlog, driven by accelerating demand in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

Kitron's revenue for the first quarter was EUR 272.7 million, an increase of 66 per cent from 164.6 million in the same quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector continued to lead, but all market sectors grew compared to a year ago.

First-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 25.6 million, compared with 12.5 million in the same quarter last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 9.4 per cent, compared with 7.6 per cent in the same quarter last year. This is in line with the strategic target of maintaining an EBIT margin above 9 per cent.

The order backlog ended at an all-time high of EUR 805.9 million, an increase of 54 per cent compared with last year and 14 per cent compared with the end of 2025.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:
"The first quarter of 2026 was the strongest in Kitron's history. More important than the quarter itself, however, is what it tells us about the year - and the years - ahead. Demand has rarely been stronger across our customer base, and our pipeline of new opportunities for 2026 and 2027 is the deepest we have ever seen."

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 20.0 million, compared with 7.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.09, up from 0.04 last year.

Outlook
Kitron's previously communicated 2026 outlook calls for revenue between EUR 900 and 1050 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 84 and 108 million. The figures are now trending towards the upper half of these ranges.

The quarterly report and presentation are attached. The interim report is presented today at 8.30 a.m. CEST by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the følgende lenke: https://qcnl.tv/p/k-sGDJiXjThkaEnmpSvtUw

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kitron 2026 Q1 report
  • Kitron 2026 Q1 Presentation

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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