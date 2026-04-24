

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Renesas Electronics Corp (RNECF) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY68.149 billion, or JPY36.96 per share. This compares with JPY26.006 billion, or JPY14.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to JPY380.293 billion from JPY308.777 billion last year.



Renesas Electronics Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY68.149 Bln. vs. JPY26.006 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY36.96 vs. JPY14.30 last year. -Revenue: JPY380.293 Bln vs. JPY308.777 Bln last year.



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