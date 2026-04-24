BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 24 April 2026 its issued capital comprised 91,570,411 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 26,358,527 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 91,570,411 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Lucy Dina

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5324

24 April 2026