Aspo Plc: Aspo to publish Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026

Aspo Plc Investor news April 24, 2026 at 9.45 EEST



Aspo to publish Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026

Aspo Plc will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2026 on Monday, April 27, 2026, at approximately 9.00 a.m. EEST.

A news conference for analysts, investors and the media will be held at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki on April 27, 2026, at 12.00 p.m. The event is also open to private investors. Participants are requested to register beforehand by emailing viestinta@aspo.com. The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson and CFO Erkka Repo.

The event will be held in English, and it can also be followed as a live webcast at https://aspo.events.inderes.com/q1-2026.

Questions can be asked through a webcast form.

A recording of the event will be available later the same day on the company's website aspo.com.





For further information, please contact:

Susanna Hietanen, Communications Director, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, susanna.hietanen@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses - ESL Shipping and Telko - enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo - Sustainable value creation