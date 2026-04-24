

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 10-day highs of 1.1669 against the euro and 1.3447 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to 10-day highs of 0.7873 against the franc and 159.84 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



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