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WKN: A3EP2C | ISIN: CA7459321039 | Ticker-Symbol: Y3K
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 09:30
1,050 Euro
+2,94 % +0,030
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULSAR HELIUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULSAR HELIUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0101,02009:38
0,9901,05009:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 21:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pulsar Helium Responds to Rumours Regarding Financing

CASCAIS, Portugal, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a primary helium company, understands that a third-party broker has falsely circulated communications including terms of a private placement involving the Company. These communications have no basis.

The Company is currently reviewing its regulatory and legal options to hold the third party responsible for circulating the false communications in respect of a financing for the Company.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.
"Thomas Abraham-James"
Director and CEO

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.
connect@pulsarhelium.com
+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)
+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)
https://pulsarhelium.com
https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited
(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)
Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick
+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills
+44 777 5194 357
pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Exploration work has not yet commenced at the Michigan location.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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