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WKN: A1T9R8 | ISIN: US78408D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KH
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
18,300 Euro
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 22:18 Uhr
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SB Financial Group, Inc.: SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company")- a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights compared to the first quarter of the prior year include:

  • GAAP net income and Diluted Earnings per Share ("DEPS") were $4.3 million, or $0.69 per DEPS, an improvement from the $2.2 million, or $0.33 per DEPS in the prior-year quarter. Net Income, adjusted for Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") and merger costs, was $3.9 million, up 44.7% percent compared to $2.7 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted DEPS of $0.63 was also up 50.0 percent, from the adjusted prior year.
  • Net interest income of $12.7 million increased by 12.7 percent from $11.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
  • Loan growth of $92.9 million, or 8.5 percent from the prior-year quarter, with growth from the linked quarter of $544,000, or 0.05 percent. This marks the eighth consecutive quarter of sequential loan growth.
  • Deposit growth of $100.6 million, or 7.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, with an increase from the linked quarter of $64.6 million, or 4.9 percent.
  • Adjusted tangible book value ("ATBV") per share excluding AOCI increased to $21.96 at quarter end. Tangible book value ("TBV") per share ended the quarter at $18.45 up $2.66 per share or 16.8 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Earnings HighlightsThree Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Change
Operating revenue- 17,424 - 15,386 13.2-
Interest income 19,307 17,372 11.1-
Interest expense 6,595 6,093 8.2-
Net interest income 12,712 11,279 12.7-
Provision for credit losses 214 387 44.7-
Noninterest income 4,712 4,107 14.7-
Noninterest expense 11,929 12,410 -3.9-
Net income 4,296 2,158 99.1-
Adjusted Earnings per diluted share 0.63 0.42 50.0-
Earnings per diluted share 0.69 0.33 109.1-
Adjusted Return on Avg. Assets 1.01- 0.76- 32.9-
Return on average assets 1.10- 0.60- 83.3-
Adjusted Return on Avg. Equity 11.04- 8.35- 32.2-
Return on average equity 12.04- 6.63- 81.6-

"Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.3 million, a 99.1 percent increase from the prior-year quarter, with GAAP DEPS of $0.69, up 109.1 percent from the prior-year period," said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "This marks our 61st consecutive quarter of profitability and reflects the continued benefits of not only the Marblehead acquisition, but the wider margins and robust balance sheet growth we experienced over the last four quarters."

For the quarter, net interest income increased to $12.7 million, up 12.7 percent from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by solid loan growth, higher loan yields, and stable funding costs. Total loans increased $92.9 million from the prior-year quarter and $544,000 from the linked quarter. Total deposits at quarter end increased $100.6 million, or 7.9% percent, to $1.37 billion, supported by stable core deposit relationships and continued customer deposit gathering activities across our markets. Overall results for the quarter reflected continued balance sheet discipline, stable credit performance, and the benefit of our diversified revenue business model.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

In the first quarter of 2026, total operating revenue increased to $17.4 million, up 13.2 percent from $15.4 million in the prior-year quarter and 6.1 percent from $16.4 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher net interest income and improved noninterest income, partially offset by a modest increase in total interest expense. Net interest income for the quarter totaled $12.7 million, compared to $11.3 million in the prior-year period and consistent with $12.7 million in the linked quarter. The year-over-year improvement was driven by an increase in interest income on loans, which increased by 13 percent, rising from $15.4 million in the prior-year quarter to $17.3 million. Total interest expense increased modestly from the prior-year quarter, as slightly higher deposit costs were partially offset by lower costs across other funding sources. As a result, net interest margin increased approximately 8 basis points from 3.41 percent in the prior-year quarter to 3.49 percent.

Mortgage Loan Business

Net mortgage banking revenue for the quarter reached $1.8 million, an increase of $369,000 from the prior-year quarter. Loan servicing fees added $928,000 to revenue, reflecting an increase of $34,000 from the prior-year quarter. The OMSR net valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2026 was a recapture of $452,000, compared to a recapture of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025 Prior Year
Growth
Mortgage originations- 65,768 - 72,398 - 67,609 - 97,901 - 39,775 - 25,993
Mortgage sales 53,420 70,361 66,408 74,313 39,279 14,141
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 1,456,374 1,432,184 49,868
Mortgage servicing rights 15,728 15,254 15,347 15,458 14,965 763
Revenue
Loan servicing fees 928 928 914 904 894 34
OMSR amortization (529- (572- (455- (469- (294- (235-
Net administrative fees 399 356 459 435 600 (201-
OMSR valuation adjustment 452 (157- (301- 159 11 441
Net loan servicing fees 851 199 158 594 611 240
Gain on sale of mortgages 978 1,272 1,328 1,566 849 129
Mortgage banking revenue, net- 1,829 - 1,471 - 1,486 - 2,160 - 1,460 - 369

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

"Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $4.7 million, an increase of $605,000, or 14.7 percent, from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by higher mortgage loan servicing fees, increased gains on sale of mortgage loans, and stronger gain on sale of non-mortgage loans, partially offset by a $97,000 decrease in other noninterest income. The year-over-year improvement reflects the Company's continued progress in strengthening the diversity of its noninterest revenue base," Mr. Klein noted.

Noninterest Income/Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025 Prior Year
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) - 4,712 - 3,708 - 4,244 - 5,048 - 4,107 - 605
NII / Total Revenue 27.0- 22.6- 25.6- 29.4- 26.7- 0.3-
NII / Average Assets 1.2- 1.0- 1.1- 1.4- 1.1- 0.1-
Total Revenue Growth 13.3- 6.3- 15.9- 22.3- 17.2- -3.9-
Noninterest Expense (NIE) - 11,929 - 11,239 - 11,498 - 11,852 - 12,410 - (481-
Efficiency Ratio 68.1- 68.1- 69.0- 68.9- 80.0- -11.9-
NIE / Average Assets 3.1- 2.9- 3.0- 3.2- 3.4- -0.3-
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.9- -1.9- -1.9- -1.8- -2.3- 0.4-
Total Expense Growth -3.9- 2.1- 4.5- 11.1- 20.7- -24.6-

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $11.9 million, a decrease of 3.9 percent from the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by lower data processing expense of $713,000 due to the 2025 merger expenses and a reduction in salaries and employee benefits of $141,000. These decreases were partially offset by higher marketing expense of $112,000 and a modest increase in state, local and other taxes of $64,000. "We remain focused on maintaining disciplined control over noninterest expense. Our efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2026 was 68.12 percent, a strong improvement from the prior-year period and largely consistent with the linked quarter, reflecting continued discipline in expense management as we balanced targeted investments with revenue performance," stated Mr. Klein.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2026, SB Financial reported total assets of $1.60 billion, an increase of $59.2 million from December 31, 2025, and $103.6 million, or 6.9 percent, from March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase reflects continued growth in the loan portfolio, as well as the ongoing benefit of the Marblehead acquisition, which has further expanded the Company's market presence and funding base in Northern Ohio. Cash increased by $21.1 million from the prior-year period to $126.3 million, driven by deposit growth and investment portfolio runoff. Key metrics for the quarter included a loan-to-deposit ratio of 86.10 percent and a loan-to-asset ratio of 73.6 percent, both of which remained within the Company's target range.

Total deposits at quarter end increased to $1.37 billion, up $100.6 million, or 7.9 percent, from the prior-year quarter, reflecting continued organic deposit growth and stable client relationships across the franchise. Shareholders' equity totaled $143.7 million at quarter end, representing an increase of $12.1 million, or 9.2 percent, from the prior-year period, equivalent to an increase of $2.81 per share.

During the first quarter, SB Financial repurchased approximately 29,000 shares, a slight decrease from the prior quarter, reflecting management's disciplined capital deployment and its assessment of market conditions and capital priorities during the period. The Company remains focused on a balanced approach to capital management, prioritizing shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases while maintaining flexibility to support organic growth, strategic opportunities, and capital strength.

"As we enter the second quarter of 2026, we believe the Company is operating from a position of strength, supported by a solid balance sheet, healthy credit metrics, and a stable funding base," said Mr. Klein. "Loan growth over the past year reflects steady client activity and disciplined execution across our markets, while reserve coverage and overall credit performance remained sound during the quarter. We continue to benefit from a diversified business model and a consistent approach to capital management, which we believe positions us well to support prudent growth and long-term shareholder value."

Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Annual
Growth
Commercial- 111,606 - 113,878 - 117,581 - 118,984 - 125,878 - (14,272-
% of Total 9.4- 9.6- 10.6- 10.9- 11.6- -11.3-
Commercial RE 601,678 596,983 535,307 525,671 509,518 92,160
% of Total 50.9- 50.6- 48.2- 48.0- 46.8- 18.1-
Agriculture 78,297 76,514 65,150 60,924 61,443 16,854
% of Total 6.6- 6.5- 5.9- 5.6- 5.6- 27.4-
Residential RE 300,491 304,741 309,140 310,126 319,307 (18,816-
% of Total 25.4- 25.8- 27.8- 28.3- 29.3- -5.9-
Consumer & Other 89,063 88,475 83,367 79,014 72,128 16,935
% of Total 7.5- 7.5- 7.5- 7.2- 6.6- 23.5-
Total Loans- 1,181,135 - 1,180,591 - 1,110,545 - 1,094,719 - 1,088,274 - 92,861
Total Growth Percentage 8.5-
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA- 248,239 - 254,063 - 246,725 - 241,245 - 240,446 - 7,793
% of Total 18.1- 19.4- 19.5- 19.3- 18.9- 3.2-
Interest DDA 215,594 202,501 194,420 205,581 208,583 7,011
% of Total 15.7- 15.5- 15.4- 16.4- 16.4- 3.4-
Savings 333,662 296,484 290,111 282,311 285,902 47,760
% of Total 24.3- 22.7- 23.0- 22.6- 22.5- 16.7-
Money Market 300,028 280,896 261,953 249,536 257,013 43,015
% of Total 21.9- 21.5- 20.7- 20.0- 20.2- 16.7-
Time Deposits 274,300 273,300 269,313 271,149 279,276 (4,976-
% of Total 20.0- 20.9- 21.3- 21.7- 22.0- -1.8-
Total Deposits- 1,371,823 - 1,307,244 - 1,262,522 - 1,249,822 - 1,271,220 - 100,603
Total Growth Percentage 7.9-

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2026, SB Financial continued to report strong asset quality metrics. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.8 million representing 0.30 percent of total assets, a decrease of $1.4 million from $6.1 million, or 0.41 percent of total assets in the prior-year quarter, and a modest increase from the linked quarter, which reported nonperforming assets of $4.7 million, or 0.30 percent of total assets. The allowance for credit losses remained strong at 1.39 percent of total loans, providing coverage of 432.2 percent of nonperforming loans. This level was broadly consistent with the linked quarter and represented an improvement from the prior-year period, reflecting the Company's disciplined credit risk framework. Net loan charge-offs to average loans remained modest at 1 basis point, compared to 4 basis points in the linked quarter and 3 basis points in the prior-year quarter. Collectively, these metrics reflect SB Financial's continued emphasis on disciplined underwriting and effective credit administration.

"Our credit results this quarter continued to reflect stability across the loan portfolio and disciplined management of problem assets," said Mr. Klein. "While nonperforming assets increased modestly from the linked quarter, overall credit performance remained sound, and reserve coverage continued to reflect our conservative approach to risk management. We remain focused on disciplined underwriting and proactive credit administration as we support measured growth across our markets."

Nonperforming Assets Annual
Change
($ in thousands, except ratios)Mar. 2026Dec. 2025Sep. 2025Jun. 2025Mar. 2025
Commercial & Agriculture- 1,357 - 2,256 - 2,243 - 3,306 - 3,418 - (2,061-
% of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.71- 1.18- 1.23- 1.84- 1.82- -60.3-
Commercial RE 764 771 778 784 798 (34-
% of Total CRE loans 0.13- 0.13- 0.15- 0.15- 0.16- -4.3-
Residential RE 1,431 1,322 1,400 1,585 1,608 (177-
% of Total Res. RE loans 0.48- 0.43- 0.45- 0.51- 0.50- -11.0-
Consumer & Other 240 230 195 197 227 13
% of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.27- 0.26- 0.23- 0.25- 0.31- 5.7-
Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,792 4,579 4,616 5,872 6,051 (2,259-
% of Total loans 0.32- 0.39- 0.42- 0.54- 0.56- -37.3-
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 974 104 237 284 73 901
Total Change (%) N/M
Total Nonperforming Assets- 4,766 - 4,683 - 4,853 - 6,156 - 6,124 - (1,358-
% of Total assets 0.30- 0.30- 0.32- 0.41- 0.41- -22.18-

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on April 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 27 offices: 25 in eleven Ohio counties and two in Northeast, Indiana, and 27 ATMs. State Bank has four Residential loan production offices located throughout Ohio and Indiana. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State and Kentucky. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol "SBFG".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income - FTE, net interest income - FTE and net interest margin - FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the OMSR valuation adjustment and any gain on sale of assets from net income to report a non-GAAP adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
March December September June March
($ in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks - 126,293 - 71,543 - 85,025 - 79,463 - 105,145
Interest bearing time deposits 1,965 1,140 2,025 1,565 1,565
Available-for-sale securities 183,876 188,626 193,190 195,955 199,721
Loans held for sale 7,203 1,761 4,736 12,774 4,286
Loans, net of unearned income 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 1,094,719 1,088,274
Allowance for credit losses (16,388- (16,114- (15,943- (15,645- (15,391-
Premises and equipment, net 21,295 21,688 21,764 21,857 21,875
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 5,463 5,610 5,466 5,466 5,340
Foreclosed assets 974 104 237 284 73
Interest receivable 5,499 5,490 5,455 5,299 5,072
Goodwill 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158 27,158
Cash value of life insurance 32,401 32,208 32,004 31,060 30,871
Mortgage servicing rights 15,728 15,254 15,347 15,458 14,965
Other assets 11,996 10,308 9,254 10,888 12,048
Total assets - 1,604,598 - 1,545,367 - 1,496,263 - 1,486,301 - 1,501,002
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand - 248,239 - 254,063 - 246,725 - 241,245 - 240,446
Interest bearing demand 215,594 202,501 194,420 205,581 208,583
Savings 333,662 296,484 290,111 282,311 285,902
Money market 300,028 280,896 261,953 249,536 257,013
Time deposits 274,300 273,300 269,313 271,149 279,276
Total deposits 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 1,249,822 1,271,220
Short-term borrowings 9,433 9,230 10,976 15,640 11,058
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,500 35,000 35,000 35,000 35,000
Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,751 19,739 19,726 19,715 19,702
Interest payable 2,553 2,460 2,739 2,258 2,634
Other liabilities 19,573 20,148 18,051 19,908 19,552
Total liabilities 1,460,943 1,404,131 1,359,324 1,352,653 1,369,476
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319
Additional paid-in capital 15,065 15,160 15,086 15,139 14,955
Retained earnings 129,631 126,311 123,370 120,273 117,397
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,861- (21,481- (23,412- (25,492- (26,872-
Treasury stock (40,499- (40,073- (39,424- (37,591- (35,273-
Total shareholders' equity 143,655 141,236 136,939 133,648 131,526
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 1,604,598 - 1,545,367 - 1,496,263 - 1,486,301 - 1,501,002
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended
March December September June March
Interest income
 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
Loans
Taxable $ 17,246 $ 17,234 $ 16,449 $ 16,059 $ 15,244
Tax exempt 99 107 117 116 115
Securities
Taxable 1,029 1,096 1,097 1,133 1,169
Tax exempt 36 36 35 35 38
Other interest income 897 799 1,111 1,124 806
Total interest income 19,307 19,272 18,809 18,467 17,372
Interest expense
Deposits 5,957 5,820 5,721 5,597 5,352
Repurchase agreements & other 14 22 28 21 24
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 285 370 369 366 362
Trust preferred securities 144 154 162 161 160
Subordinated debt 195 194 195 194 195
Total interest expense 6,595 6,560 6,475 6,339 6,093
Net interest income
 12,712 12,712 12,334 12,128 11,279
Provision for credit losses 214 198 124 597 387
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
 12,498 12,514 12,210 11,531 10,892
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees 941 900 912 859 864
Customer service fees 910 892 887 886 879
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 978 1,272 1,328 1,566 849
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 851 199 158 594 611
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 144 38 8 82 15
Title insurance revenue 485 525 544 582 397
Gain (loss) on sale of assets 8 - - - -
Other 395 (118) 407 479 492
Total noninterest income 4,712 3,708 4,244 5,048 4,107
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits 6,096 6,047 6,198 6,595 6,237
Net occupancy expense 882 822 801 793 893
Equipment expense 1,244 1,154 1,188 1,121 1,072
Data processing fees 726 790 723 888 1,439
Professional fees 1,016 805 863 892 1,034
Marketing expense 277 122 174 190 165
Telephone and communication expense 118 124 123 125 139
Postage and delivery expense 187 140 157 107 137
State, local and other taxes 288 331 268 268 224
Employee expense 184 158 255 176 174
Other expenses 911 746 748 697 896
Total noninterest expense 11,929 11,239 11,498 11,852 12,410
Income before income tax expense 5,281 4,983 4,956 4,727 2,589
Income tax expense 985 1,065 910 875 431
Net income
 $ 4,296 $ 3,918 $ 4,046 $ 3,852 $ 2,158
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 0.33
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 0.33
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic: 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,448 6,481
Diluted: 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,459 6,502
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended
March December September June March
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Net interest income - 12,712 - 12,712 - 12,334 - 12,128 - 11,279
Tax-equivalent adjustment 36 38 40 40 41
Tax-equivalent net interest income 12,748 12,750 12,374 12,168 11,320
Provision for credit loss 214 198 124 597 387
Noninterest income 4,712 3,708 4,244 5,048 4,107
Total operating revenue 17,424 16,420 16,578 17,176 15,386
Noninterest expense 11,929 11,239 11,498 11,852 12,410
Pre-tax pre-provision income 5,495 5,181 5,080 5,324 2,976
Net income 4,296 3,918 4,046 3,852 2,158
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.69 0.63 0.64 0.60 0.33
Diluted earnings per share 0.69 0.63 0.64 0.60 0.33
Common dividends 0.155 0.155 0.150 0.150 0.145
Book value per common share 23.10 22.65 21.85 21.02 20.29
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 18.45 18.00 17.21 16.44 15.79
Market price per common share 21.00 22.27 19.29 19.10 20.82
Market price to TBV 113.8- 123.7- 112.1- 116.2- 131.8-
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 8.2 10.1 9.1 10.4 12.2
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.10- 1.01- 1.07- 1.03- 0.60-
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.41- 1.34- 1.34- 1.42- 0.83-
Return on average equity (ROE) 12.04- 11.08- 12.08- 11.67- 6.63-
Return on average tangible equity 15.06- 13.97- 15.47- 14.97- 8.32-
Efficiency ratio 68.12- 68.09- 69.00- 68.90- 80.00-
Earning asset yield 5.29- 5.32- 5.31- 5.29- 5.23-
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.31- 2.34- 2.33- 2.33- 2.32-
Net interest margin 3.48- 3.51- 3.48- 3.48- 3.40-
Tax equivalent effect 0.01- 0.01- 0.02- 0.01- 0.01-
Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.49- 3.52- 3.50- 3.49- 3.41-
Non interest income/Average assets 1.21- 0.96- 1.12- 1.35- 1.14-
Non interest expense/Average assets 3.06- 2.90- 3.04- 3.17- 3.45-
Net noninterest expense/Average assets -1.85- -1.94- -1.92- -1.82- -2.31-
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs 33 133 11 49 86
Recoveries 7 3 9 3 2
Net charge-offs 26 130 2 46 84
Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.32- 0.39- 0.42- 0.54- 0.56-
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.40- 0.40- 0.44- 0.56- 0.56-
Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.30- 0.30- 0.32- 0.41- 0.41-
Allowance for credit loss/Nonperforming loans 432.17- 351.91- 345.39- 266.43- 254.35-
Allowance for credit loss/Total loans 1.39- 1.36- 1.44- 1.43- 1.41-
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.01- 0.04- 0.00- 0.02- 0.03-
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits 86.10- 90.31- 87.96- 87.59- 85.61-
Equity/ Assets 8.95- 9.14- 9.15- 8.99- 8.76-
Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.28- 7.40- 7.35- 7.17- 6.96-
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 12.06- 11.78- 12.48- 12.53- 12.35-
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets 1,604,598 1,545,367 1,496,263 1,486,301 1,501,002
Total loans 1,181,135 1,180,591 1,110,545 1,094,719 1,088,274
Deposits 1,371,823 1,307,244 1,262,522 1,249,822 1,271,220
Shareholders equity 143,655 141,236 136,939 133,648 131,526
Goodwill and intangibles 28,929 28,989 29,048 29,107 29,125
Tangible equity 114,726 112,247 107,891 104,541 102,401
Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,482,052 1,479,982 1,470,360 1,456,374 1,432,184
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 556,930 566,004 563,036 536,836 519,158
Total assets under care 3,643,580 3,591,353 3,529,659 3,479,511 3,452,344
Full-time equivalent employees 258 252 253 256 262
Period end common shares outstanding 6,219 6,236 6,268 6,359 6,483
Market capitalization (all) 130,597 138,883 120,907 121,453 134,982
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets 1,579,781 1,536,215 1,502,389 1,498,756 1,459,896
Total earning assets 1,479,667 1,436,207 1,404,330 1,399,485 1,346,354
Total loans 1,186,225 1,158,567 1,104,175 1,094,199 1,076,328
Deposits 1,347,351 1,299,512 1,270,783 1,270,798 1,227,449
Shareholders equity 144,659 140,315 132,866 132,353 131,944
Goodwill and intangibles 28,959 29,027 29,077 29,116 26,714
Tangible equity 115,700 111,288 103,789 103,237 105,230
Average basic shares outstanding 6,230 6,252 6,297 6,448 6,481
Average diluted shares outstanding 6,243 6,266 6,311 6,459 6,502
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2026 and 2025
($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2026 Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2025
Average Average Average Average
Assets BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Taxable securities - 187,304 - 1,0292.23- - 196,880 - 1,2762.63-
Overnight Cash 100,067 8973.64- 66,460 6994.27-
Nontaxable securities 6,071 362.40- 6,686 382.30-
Loans, net 1,186,225 17,3455.93- 1,076,328 15,3595.79-
Total earning assets 1,479,667 19,3075.29- 1,346,354 17,3725.23-
Cash on hand 5,407 10,339
Allowance for loan losses (16,217- (15,238-
Premises and equipment 21,494 21,082
Other assets 89,430 97,359
Total assets - 1,579,781 - 1,459,896
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand - 813,742 - 3,6971.84- - 709,324 - 2,9591.69-
Time deposits 273,832 2,2603.35- 276,253 2,3933.51-
Repurchase agreements & other 10,003 140.57- 13,106 240.74-
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 28,167 2854.10- 35,044 3624.19-
Trust preferred securities 10,310 1445.66- 10,310 1606.29-
Subordinated debt 19,743 1954.01- 19,694 1954.02-
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,155,797 6,5952.31- 1,063,731 6,0932.32-
Non interest bearing demand 259,777 - 241,872 -
Total funding 1,415,574 1.89- 1,305,603 1.89-
Other liabilities 19,548 22,349
Total liabilities 1,435,122 1,327,952
Equity 144,659 131,944
Total liabilities and equity - 1,579,781 - 1,459,896
Net interest income - 12,712 - 11,279
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure3.48- 3.40-
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP3.49- 3.41-
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 31, 2026 Mar. 31, 2025
Total Operating Revenue $ 17,424 $ 15,386
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment * (452) (11)
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue 16,972 15,375
Total Operating Expense 11,929 12,410
Adjustment for merger expenses - (726)
Adjusted Total Operating Expense 11,929 11,684
Income before Income Taxes 5,281 2,589
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (452) 715
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes 4,829 3,304
Provision for Income Taxes 985 431
Adjustment for OMSR/Merger Expenses ** (95) 150
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes 890 581
Net Income 4,296 2,158
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (357) 565
Adjusted Net Income 3,939 2,723
Diluted Earnings per Share 0.69 0.33
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses (0.06) 0.09
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.63 $ 0.42
Return on Average Assets 1.10% 0.60%
Adjustment for OMSR*/Merger Expenses -0.09% 0.15%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets 1.01% 0.75%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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