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WKN: 894616 | ISIN: CA1358251074 | Ticker-Symbol: 58Z
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 09:15
31,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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CANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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32,00033,20011:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 23:00 Uhr
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Canadian General Investments, Limited: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, Canada, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the "Corporation") held on April 23, 2026 (the "Meeting").

There were 13,790,972 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 66.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 27, 2026, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of directorVotes for appointment to the Board of DirectorsVotes for
as a % of
votes cast		Votes
withheld		Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
Marcia Lewis Brown12,735,92899.6742,7700.33
A. Michelle Lally12,739,01299.6939,6860.31
Jonathan A. Morgan12,467,44597.56311,2532.44
Vanessa L. Morgan12,182,16495.33596,5344.67
Sanjay Nakra12,736,80599.6741,8930.33
Clive W. Robinson12,475,37997.63303,3192.37
Michael C. Walke12,737,45899.6841,2400.32

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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