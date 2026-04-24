Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. Announces Approval of Proposal to Change Premium Income Corporation's Investment Restrictions

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 8, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 7, 2024

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A: Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of the holders of class A shares and preferred shares of the Fund (collectively, the "Shareholders"), Shareholders approved a special resolution to change the investment restrictions of the Fund (the "Proposal"), all as more particularly described in the Fund's management information circular dated March 5, 2026 (the "Circular") and below.

The changes to the Fund's investment restrictions will provide the Manager with greater flexibility to achieve the Fund's investment objectives more efficiently such that the Fund may (i) purchase and hold substantially all of its net assets in common shares of the Banks directly and/or indirectly through investment in underlying investment funds including those managed by the Manager and (ii) invest up to 10% of its net asset value in other securities such as equity securities, fixed income securities (including preferred shares) and investment funds that provide exposure to such securities (including investment funds managed by the Manager).

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West, Suite 2110

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.mulvihill.com info@mulvihill.com

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying and may receive less than current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of the Fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

As a result of the Proposal being approved, the investment restrictions of the Fund have been changed to the following: