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WKN: A2JFPL | ISIN: LT0000131872 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
24.04.26 | 10:57
0,900 Euro
-1,53 % -0,014
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVATURAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVATURAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8240,97610:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
133 Leser
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AB Novaturas: Leadership Transition at Novaturas Group: Aleksejs Kriscuks Assumes CEO Role

The Baltic tour operator Novaturas Group announces that effective from April 25 Aleksejs Kriscuks has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Ieva Galvydiene, who is leaving the company today to pursue new professional opportunities.

"We are pleased to welcome Aleksejs Kriscuks as CEO of Novaturas Group. With over 20 years of experience in the tourism sector and a strong track record across both travel agencies and tour operators, he brings deep operational expertise and proven leadership. We are confident that under his leadership, Novaturas will strengthen its position in the Baltics and continue to create sustainable value for its stakeholders," says Gediminas Almantas, Chairman of the Board.

"Novaturas is a well-established and trusted brand in the Baltic region, with a strong team and loyal customer base. I am excited to join the company at this stage and look forward to working together to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen partnerships, and create even greater value for our customers," says Aleksejs Kriscuks, the new CEO of Novaturas Group.

Aleksejs Kriscuks has over two decades of experience in the tourism industry. Throughout his career, he has held various leadership roles, working across both agency and tour operator segments. He has developed deep expertise in operational management, sales, and team leadership, with a strong focus on delivering sustainable business performance.

"We sincerely thank Ieva for her many years with Novaturas and for the energy and commitment she brought to the company. She has played an important role in strengthening the organization and guiding it through change. We are grateful for her contribution and wish her all the best in her next chapter," says G. Almantas.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Ieva Galvydiene
CEO
investors@novaturas.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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