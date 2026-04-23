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WKN: 908712 | ISIN: US1972361026 | Ticker-Symbol: CM6
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:01
25,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
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COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 22:01 Uhr
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Columbia Banking System, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

TACOMA, Wash., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

$192 million


$209 million


$0.66


$0.72

Net income


Operating net income1


Earnings per common share -
diluted


Operating earnings per
common share - diluted1

CEO Commentary

"Our first quarter results reflect continued execution against the priorities we have previously outlined: delivering sustainable performance, strengthening our balance sheet, and returning excess capital to shareholders," said Clint Stein, Chair, CEO & President. "During the quarter, we increased capital returns, reflecting our confidence in earnings durability and ongoing capital generation. We also made further progress optimizing our balance sheet, as commercial loan growth and muted seasonal deposit trends contributed to the profitable remix of assets and liabilities, positioning Columbia for attractive returns over time. At the same time, our credit performance continues to benefit from disciplined underwriting and our diversified, relationship-based loan portfolio that is performing as designed. With these actions, we remain focused on delivering consistent, repeatable performance and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Clint Stein, Chair, CEO & President of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

1Q26 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q25)





Net Interest
Income and NIM

• Net interest income decreased by $33 million
from the prior quarter, which included $17
million of net interest income related to premium
amortization on acquired time deposits and an
accelerated loan repayment that did not repeat
in the current quarter. The remaining decrease
reflects lower average interest-earning asset
balances, partially offset by a more profitable
balance sheet mix.


• Net interest margin was 3.96%, down 10 basis
points from the prior quarter, which included an
11-basis point benefit related to premium
amortization on acquired time deposits and an
accelerated loan repayment, neither of which
repeated in the current quarter.





Non-Interest
Income and Expense

• Non-interest income decreased by $7 million,
due in part to lower swap, syndication, and
international banking revenue following strong
performance in the prior quarter, as well as an
expected slow down in customer activity that is
typical for the first quarter.


• Non-interest expense decreased by $18 million,
due to lower merger expense and the realization
of acquisition-related cost savings.





Credit
Quality

• Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans
and leases (annualized), compared to 0.25% for
the prior quarter.


• Provision expense was $28 million, compared to
$23 million for the prior quarter.


• Non-performing assets to total assets ratio was
0.40%, compared to 0.30% as of
December 31, 2025.





Capital

• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3%
and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based
capital ratio of 11.5%.


• Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per
common share on February 13, 2026, which
was paid March 16, 2026.


• Repurchased $200 million of common stock
under our current repurchase plan.





Notable
Items

• Our first small business and retail campaign of
2026, which runs through April 30, 2026, has
brought nearly $450 million in new deposits to
the bank through mid-April and has also been
successful in generating new SBA lending
relationships.


1Q26 KEY FINANCIAL DATA

PERFORMANCE METRICS

1Q26


4Q25


1Q25

Return on average assets

1.18 %


1.27 %


0.68 %

Return on average common equity

10.00 %


10.92 %


6.73 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

13.88 %


15.24 %


9.45 %

Operating return on average assets1

1.28 %


1.44 %


1.10 %

Operating return on average common equity1

10.89 %


12.34 %


10.87 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

15.11 %


17.22 %


15.26 %

Net interest margin

3.96 %


4.06 %


3.60 %

Efficiency ratio

58.03 %


57.30 %


69.06 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1

53.68 %


51.39 %


55.11 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

1Q26


4Q25


1Q25

Net interest income

$594


$627


$425

Provision for credit losses

$28


$23


$27

Non-interest income

$83


$90


$66

Non-interest expense

$394


$412


$340

Pre-provision net revenue1

$283


$305


$151

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$306


$342


$211

Earnings per common share - diluted

$0.66


$0.72


$0.41

Operating earnings per common share - diluted1

$0.72


$0.82


$0.67

Dividends paid per share

$0.37


$0.37


$0.36







BALANCE SHEET

($ in millions, excl. per share data)

1Q26


4Q25


1Q25

Total assets

$66,027


$66,832


$51,519

Loans and leases

$47,697


$47,776


$37,616

Deposits

$53,489


$54,211


$42,218

Book value per common share

$26.47


$26.54


$24.93

Tangible book value per common share1

$19.03


$19.11


$17.86

Organizational Update
Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia," the "Company," "we," or "our") closed its acquisition of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. ("Pacific Premier") on August 31, 2025, and completed the systems conversion and nine branch consolidations during the first quarter of 2026. We continue to expect to realize all previously disclosed related cost savings by June 30, 2026.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $594 million for the first quarter of 2026, down $33 million from the prior quarter, which included $5 million in interest income related to an accelerated loan repayment and a $12 million reduction to interest expense related to the amortization of a premium related to Pacific Premier's time deposits, neither of which repeated in the current quarter. The remaining decrease in net interest income between periods largely reflects lower average interest-earning asset balances, partially offset by an improved mix of higher-yielding loans and investment securities.

Columbia's net interest margin was 3.96% for the first quarter of 2026, down 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter's net interest margin included an 8-basis point benefit related to the amortization of a premium on acquired time deposits and a 3-basis point benefit related to an accelerated loan repayment. Net interest margin was otherwise consistent between periods, as lower yields on loans and cash following reductions to the federal funds rate during the fourth quarter were offset by lower deposit costs.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 4 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.04% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 2.08% for the fourth quarter of 2025. During the fourth quarter, we recorded a $12 million benefit to interest expense related to the amortization of a premium on acquired time deposits, which favorably impacted the cost of interest-bearing deposits by 12 basis points. The decrease during the first quarter reflects our active management of deposit rates ahead of and following reductions to the federal funds rate, as well as a lower mix of higher-cost brokered deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.02% for the month of March and 1.98% as of March 31, 2026.

Columbia's cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 3 basis points from the prior quarter to 2.24% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 2.27% for the fourth quarter of 2025. The previously discussed premium amortization favorably impacted the cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2025 by 11 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.23% for the month of March and 2.19% as of March 31, 2026. Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $83 million for the first quarter of 2026, down $7 million from the prior quarter. Quarterly changes in fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity, which reflect interest rate fluctuations during the quarter, collectively resulted in a net fair value gain of $2 million for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures. Excluding these items, non-interest income was $81 million2 for the first quarter of 2026, down $7 million between periods, due to lower swap, syndication, and international banking revenue following strong performance in the prior quarter, as well as an expected slowdown in customer activity that is typical for the first quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $394 million for the first quarter of 2026, down $18 million from the prior quarter, due to lower merger expense. Excluding merger and restructuring expense, exit and disposal costs, reversals of prior FDIC assessment expense, and other non-operating expense, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures, non-interest expense was $369 million2, down $4 million from the prior quarter, due to cost savings related to the Pacific Premier acquisition. Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $66.0 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $66.8 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease reflects balance sheet optimization activity, which includes the reduction of excess cash. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $27.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, representing 41% of total assets, 51% of total deposits, and 129% of uninsured deposits. Available-for-sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $10.9 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease is due to paydowns and a decrease in the fair value of the portfolio, partially offset by the purchase of $208 million of investment securities. Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our investment securities portfolio and liquidity position.

Gross loans and leases were $47.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $47.8 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease reflects continued expected runoff in below-market-rate transactional loans. Commercial loans, inclusive of owner-occupied commercial real estate, increased by 6% on an annualized basis relative to December 31, 2025, partially offsetting contraction in other portfolios. "Our teams delivered a strong quarter, continuing to generate relationship-based commercial business while successfully supporting customers through a core systems conversion," commented Chris Merrywell, President of Columbia Bank. "Loan origination volume rose 38% from the prior-year quarter, driven by increased customer activity and the addition of bankers from Pacific Premier. Payoff activity also moderated following elevated levels in the latter part of 2025." Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and disclosure related to transactional loans.

Total deposits were $53.5 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $54.2 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease reflects an intentional reduction in brokered deposits, which declined to $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. A $110 million increase in customer deposits and the deployment of excess cash contributed to our reduced reliance on wholesale funding sources. "Despite seasonal deposit pressure during the first quarter, our teams' focus on generating new business and strong quarter-end inflows supported growth in customer balances," stated Mr. Merrywell. "We remain focused on deepening customer relationships and strengthening our industry-leading core deposit franchise, while continuing to reduce brokered and non-relationship public deposits." We utilized borrowings, which were $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2025, to supplement funding needs. Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $478 million, or 1.00% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $485 million, or 1.02% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $28 million for the first quarter of 2026 and reflects loan portfolio runoff, credit migration trends, charge-off activity, and changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

Net charge-offs were 0.30% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2026. Net charge-offs in the FinPac portfolio were $14 million for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. Net charge-offs excluding the FinPac portfolio were $21 million for the first quarter, compared to $16 million for the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets were $264 million, or 0.40% of total assets, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $200 million, or 0.30% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. The increase in net charge-offs and non-performing assets between periods was driven by an agricultural industry relationship. Please refer to the Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses and other credit trends.

Capital
Columbia's book value per common share was $26.47 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $26.54 as of December 31, 2025. During the first quarter, Columbia repurchased 6.5 million common shares under its current repurchase plan at an average price of $30.74. Book value also was impacted by the change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(291) million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $(233) million as of the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to an increase in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities to $260 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $199 million as of December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share3 was $19.03 as of March 31, 2026, compared to $19.11 as of December 31, 2025.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 13.3% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.5% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 13.6% and 11.8%, respectively, as of December 31, 2025. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2026 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q1 2026 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call on April 23, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results. Participants may join the audiocast or register for the call using the link below to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y2c5ea4c/
Register for the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6f2e58fad341429a8b85e604aa895766
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: https://www.columbiabankingsystem.com/news-market-data/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Columbia Bank, an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Columbia Bank combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, renewed inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; risks related to our acquisition of Pacific Premier (the "Transaction"), including, among others, (i) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (ii) cost savings and any revenue or expense synergies from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (iii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss, and/or revenue loss as a result of the Transaction; the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs by the U.S. government and retaliatory tariffs proposed or imposed by U.S. trading partners that could have an adverse impact on customers; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity and stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking and state regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors.

_________________________

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

2 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for additional information.

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Income

8

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

Financial Highlights

10

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

10

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

12

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

13

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

14

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

15

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

16

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

17

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$ 684


$ 722


$ 619


$ 564


$ 553


(5) %


24 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

103


102


89


80


69


1 %


49 %

Exempt from federal income tax

12


12


8


7


7


- %


71 %

Dividends

3


3


4


3


3


- %


- %

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

14


19


20


16


16


(26) %


(13) %

Total interest income

816


858


740


670


648


(5) %


26 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

184


195


195


180


177


(6) %


4 %

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and
federal funds purchased

1


1


1


1


1


- %


- %

Borrowings

30


27


30


35


36


11 %


(17) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

7


8


9


8


9


(13) %


(22) %

Total interest expense

222


231


235


224


223


(4) %


- %

Net interest income

594


627


505


446


425


(5) %


40 %

Provision for credit losses

28


23


70


30


27


22 %


4 %

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

20


24


21


20


19


(17) %


5 %

Card-based fees

15


16


15


14


13


(6) %


15 %

Financial services and trust revenue

15


15


9


6


5


- %


200 %

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

12


7


7


8


9


71 %


33 %

Gain on investment securities, net

-


2


2


-


2


(100) %


(100) %

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1


1


-


-


-


- %


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at fair value

(2)


-


4


-


7


nm


(129) %

BOLI income

9


9


6


5


5


- %


80 %

Other income

13


16


13


12


6


(19) %


117 %

Total non-interest income

83


90


77


65


66


(8) %


26 %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

196


201


171


155


145


(2) %


35 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

66


67


54


47


48


(1) %


38 %

FDIC assessments

9


4


8


8


8


125 %


13 %

Intangible amortization

41


42


31


26


28


(2) %


46 %

Merger and restructuring expense

24


39


87


8


14


(38) %


71 %

Legal settlement

-


-


-


-


55


nm


(100) %

Other expenses

58


59


42


34


42


(2) %


38 %

Total non-interest expense

394


412


393


278


340


(4) %


16 %

Income before provision for income taxes

255


282


119


203


124


(10) %


106 %

Provision for income taxes

63


67


23


51


37


(6) %


70 %

Net income

$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


$ 87


(11) %


121 %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (in
thousands)

290,933


295,376


237,838


209,125


208,800


(2) %


39 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in
thousands)

292,160


296,760


238,925


209,975


210,023


(2) %


39 %

Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


$ 0.41


(8) %


61 %

Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


$ 0.41


(8) %


61 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)

Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$ 577


$ 511


$ 535


$ 608


$ 591


13 %


(2) %

Interest-bearing cash and temporary
investments

1,522


1,869


1,808


1,334


1,481


(19) %


3 %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

124


113


112


93


92


10 %


35 %

Available for sale, at fair value

10,915


11,112


11,013


8,653


8,229


(2) %


33 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

18


18


18


2


2


- %


nm

Loans held for sale

81


262


340


66


65


(69) %


25 %

Loans and leases

47,697


47,776


48,462


37,637


37,616


- %


27 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and
leases

(459)


(466)


(473)


(421)


(421)


(2) %


9 %

Net loans and leases

47,238


47,310


47,989


37,216


37,195


- %


27 %

Restricted equity securities

168


159


119


161


125


6 %


34 %

Premises and equipment, net

426


422


416


357


345


1 %


23 %

Goodwill

1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


1,029


- %


44 %

Other intangible assets, net

671


712


754


430


456


(6) %


47 %

Bank-owned life insurance

1,222


1,218


1,199


705


701


- %


74 %

Other assets

1,583


1,644


1,712


1,247


1,208


(4) %


31 %

Total assets

$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


$ 51,519


(1) %


28 %

Liabilities:














Deposits














Non-interest-bearing

$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


$ 13,220


$ 13,414


1 %


31 %

Interest-bearing

35,854


36,792


37,961


28,523


28,804


(3) %


24 %

Total deposits

53,489


54,211


55,771


41,743


42,218


(1) %


27 %

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase

162


207


167


191


192


(22) %


(16) %

Borrowings

3,400


3,200


2,300


3,350


2,550


6 %


33 %

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

333


338


331


323


321


(1) %


4 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures,
at amortized cost

97


97


107


108


108


- %


(10) %

Other liabilities

882


939


1,030


844


892


(6) %


(1) %

Total liabilities

58,363


58,992


59,706


46,559


46,281


(1) %


26 %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

7,896


8,099


8,189


5,826


5,823


(3) %


36 %

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

59


(26)


(131)


(151)


(227)


nm


nm

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(291)


(233)


(268)


(333)


(358)


25 %


(19) %

Total shareholders' equity

7,664


7,840


7,790


5,342


5,238


(2) %


46 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


$ 51,519


(1) %


28 %















Common shares outstanding at period end (in
thousands)

289,530


295,422


299,147


210,213


210,112


(2) %


38 %















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data:















Dividends


$ 0.37


$ 0.37


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


- %


3 %

Book value


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


$ 25.41


$ 24.93


- %


6 %

Tangible book value (1)


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


$ 18.47


$ 17.86


- %


7 %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio (2)


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


69.06 %


0.73


(11.03)

Non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


2.16 %


2.68 %


(0.03)


(0.27)

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


1.19 %


0.68 %


(0.09)


0.50

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


1.81 %


1.19 %


(0.07)


0.54

Return on average common equity


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


11.56 %


6.73 %


(0.92)


3.27

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


16.03 %


9.45 %


(1.36)


4.43
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1), (2)


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


55.11 %


2.29


(1.43)

Operating non-interest expense to average assets (1)


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


2.10 %


2.13 %


0.06


0.13

Operating ROAA (1)


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


1.25 %


1.10 %


(0.16)


0.18

Operating PPNR ROAA (1)


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


1.88 %


1.67 %


(0.15)


0.20

Operating return on average common equity (1)


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


12.16 %


10.87 %


(1.45)


0.02

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


16.85 %


15.26 %


(2.11)


(0.15)
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.78 %


5.92 %


5.96 %


6.00 %


5.92 %


(0.14)


(0.14)

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.44 %


5.55 %


5.62 %


5.62 %


5.49 %


(0.11)


(0.05)

Cost of interest bearing deposits


2.04 %


2.08 %


2.43 %


2.52 %


2.52 %


(0.04)


(0.48)

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


2.24 %


2.27 %


2.65 %


2.78 %


2.80 %


(0.03)


(0.56)

Cost of total deposits


1.39 %


1.40 %


1.66 %


1.73 %


1.72 %


(0.01)


(0.33)

Cost of total funding (3)


1.56 %


1.57 %


1.87 %


1.98 %


1.99 %


(0.01)


(0.43)

Net interest margin (2)


3.96 %


4.06 %


3.84 %


3.75 %


3.60 %


(0.10)


0.36

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


2.59 %


3.12 %


3.41 %


2.97 %


3.13 %


(0.53)


(0.54)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


78.44 %


78.12 %


78.39 %


78.64 %


78.93 %


0.32


(0.49)

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


88.58 %


87.34 %


88.39 %


90.07 %


90.36 %


1.24


(1.78)

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


32.26 %


32.45 %


31.41 %


31.39 %


31.75 %


(0.19)


0.51

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


93.58 %


94.52 %


93.47 %


91.92 %


91.86 %


(0.94)


1.72
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


0.47 %


0.47 %


0.14


0.08

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.35 %


0.10


0.05

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


(0.02)


(0.17)

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


13.3 %


13.6 %


13.4 %


13.0 %


12.9 %


(0.30)


0.40

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.5 %


11.8 %


11.6 %


10.8 %


10.6 %


(0.30)


0.90


(1) See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3) Total funding = total deposits + total borrowings.

(4) Estimated holding company ratios.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term

$ 8,113


$ 8,206


$ 8,444


$ 6,190


$ 6,179


(1) %


31 %

Owner occupied term

7,258


7,314


7,361


5,320


5,303


(1) %


37 %

Multifamily

10,173


10,281


10,377


5,735


5,831


(1) %


74 %

Construction & development

1,670


1,707


2,071


2,070


2,071


(2) %


(19) %

Residential development

373


362


367


286


252


3 %


48 %

Commercial:














Term

6,887


6,713


6,590


5,353


5,490


3 %


25 %

Lines of credit & other

3,804


3,643


3,582


2,951


2,754


4 %


38 %

Leases & equipment finance

1,619


1,599


1,614


1,641


1,644


1 %


(2) %

Residential:














Mortgage

5,483


5,624


5,722


5,830


5,878


(3) %


(7) %

Home equity loans & lines

2,147


2,149


2,153


2,083


2,039


- %


5 %

Consumer & other

170


178


181


178


175


(4) %


(3) %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees
and costs

$ 47,697


$ 47,776


$ 48,462


$ 37,637


$ 37,616


- %


27 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term

17 %


17 %


18 %


16 %


16 %





Owner occupied term

15 %


15 %


15 %


14 %


14 %





Multifamily

21 %


22 %


21 %


15 %


15 %





Construction & development

4 %


4 %


4 %


6 %


6 %





Residential development

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term

15 %


14 %


14 %


14 %


15 %





Lines of credit & other

8 %


8 %


7 %


8 %


7 %





Leases & equipment finance

3 %


3 %


3 %


4 %


4 %





Residential:














Mortgage

11 %


12 %


12 %


15 %


16 %





Home equity loans & lines

5 %


4 %


4 %


6 %


5 %





Consumer & other

- %


- %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


% Change

($ in millions)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$ 17,635


$ 17,419


$ 17,810


$ 13,220


$ 13,414


1 %


31 %

Demand, interest bearing

10,860


10,763


11,675


8,335


8,494


1 %


28 %

Money market

16,843


17,013


16,816


11,694


11,971


(1) %


41 %

Savings

2,437


2,442


2,504


2,276


2,337


0 %


4 %

Time

5,714


6,574


6,966


6,218


6,002


(13) %


(5) %

Total

$ 53,489


$ 54,211


$ 55,771


$ 41,743


$ 42,218


(1) %


27 %















Total core deposits (1)

$ 50,245


$ 50,174


$ 51,535


$ 37,294


$ 38,079


- %


32 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

33 %


32 %


32 %


32 %


32 %





Demand, interest bearing

20 %


20 %


21 %


20 %


20 %





Money market

31 %


31 %


30 %


28 %


28 %





Savings

5 %


5 %


5 %


5 %


6 %





Time

11 %


12 %


12 %


15 %


14 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %






(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets: (1)














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate

$ 91


$ 50


$ 53


$ 31


$ 42


82 %


117 %


Commercial

96


66


67


67


80


45 %


20 %


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

187


116


120


98


122


61 %


53 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing: (2)















Commercial real estate

3


2


-


-


-


50 %


nm


Commercial

2


8


5


5


-


(75) %


nm


Residential (2)

69


72


71


74


53


(4) %


30 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and
accruing (2)

74


82


76


79


53


(10) %


40 %

Total non-performing loans and leases (1), (2)

261


198


196


177


175


32 %


49 %

Other real estate owned

3


2


3


3


3


50 %


0 %

Total non-performing assets (1), (2)

$ 264


$ 200


$ 199


$ 180


$ 178


32 %


48 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$ 168


$ 94


$ 85


$ 142


$ 158


79 %


6 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and
leases

0.35 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.38 %


0.42 %


0.15


(0.07)

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and
leases (1), (2)

0.55 %


0.41 %


0.40 %


0.47 %


0.47 %


0.14


0.08

Non-performing assets to total assets (1), (2)

0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.35 %


0.35 %


0.10


0.05

Non-accrual loans and leases to total loan and leases (2)

0.39 %


0.24 %


0.25 %


0.26 %


0.33 %


0.15


0.06
















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."




(1)

Non-accrual and 90+ days past due loans include government guarantees of $88 million, $79 million, $70 million, $68 million, and $67 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.



(2)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by GNMA, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $4 million, $3 million, $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)

Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$ 466


$ 473


$ 421


$ 421


$ 425


(1) %


10 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during
the period

-


-


5


-


-


nm


nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases

28


23


69


29


26


22 %


8 %

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate

-


(8)


(3)


-


-


nm


nm


Commercial

(39)


(23)


(22)


(33)


(33)


70 %


18 %


Residential

-


(1)


-


-


(1)


nm


nm


Consumer & other

(1)


(1)


(2)


(1)


(1)


0 %


0 %


Total charge-offs

(40)


(33)


(27)


(34)


(35)


21 %


14 %

Recoveries















Commercial

4


3


4


5


4


33 %


0 %


Consumer & other

1


-


1


-


1


nm


0 %


Total recoveries

5


3


5


5


5


67 %


0 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries















Commercial real estate

-


(8)


(3)


-


-


nm


nm


Commercial

(35)


(20)


(18)


(28)


(29)


75 %


21 %


Residential

-


(1)


-


-


(1)


nm


nm


Consumer & other

-


(1)


(1)


(1)


-


nm


nm


Total net charge-offs

(35)


(30)


(22)


(29)


(30)


17 %


17 %

Balance, end of period

$ 459


$ 466


$ 473


$ 421


$ 421


(2) %


9 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$ 19


$ 19


$ 18


$ 17


$ 16


0 %


19 %

Provision for credit losses on unfunded
commitments

-


-


1


1


1


nm


(100) %

Balance, end of period

19


19


19


18


17


0 %


12 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$ 478


$ 485


$ 492


$ 439


$ 438


(1) %


9 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases
(annualized)

0.30 %


0.25 %


0.22 %


0.31 %


0.32 %


0.05


(0.02)

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

12.50 %


9.09 %


18.52 %


15.19 %


14.05 %


3.41


(1.55)

ACLLL to loans and leases

0.96 %


0.98 %


0.98 %


1.12 %


1.12 %


(0.02)


(0.16)

ACL to loans and leases

1.00 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.17 %


1.17 %


(0.02)


(0.17)
















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."


Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025

($ in millions)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$ 189


$ 3


5.17 %


$ 306


$ 5


5.51 %


$ 59


$ 1


6.32 %

Loans and leases (1)

47,714


681


5.78 %


48,186


717


5.92 %


37,679


552


5.92 %

Taxable securities

10,097


106


4.22 %


9,996


105


4.23 %


7,691


72


3.72 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

1,253


14


4.51 %


1,268


14


4.53 %


817


8


3.87 %

Temporary investments and
interest-bearing cash

1,578


14


3.65 %


1,923


19


3.82 %


1,494


16


4.45 %

Total interest-earning assets (1), (2)

60,831


$ 818


5.44 %


61,679


$ 860


5.55 %


47,740


$ 649


5.49 %

Goodwill and other intangible
assets

2,175






2,217






1,502





Other assets

3,209






3,218






2,211





Total assets

$ 66,215






$ 67,114






$ 51,453





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 10,780


$ 43


1.60 %


$ 11,052


$ 51


1.81 %


$ 8,371


$ 46


2.26 %

Money market deposits

16,848


88


2.12 %


17,010


94


2.22 %


11,603


69


2.40 %

Savings deposits

2,443


1


0.12 %


2,463


1


0.12 %


2,350


1


0.10 %

Time deposits (3)

6,414


52


3.32 %


6,741


49


2.88 %


6,136


61


4.01 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

36,485


184


2.04 %


37,266


195


2.08 %


28,460


177


2.52 %

Repurchase agreements and
federal funds purchased

187


1


1.86 %


184


1


2.16 %


216


1


1.83 %

Borrowings

3,071


30


3.96 %


2,581


27


4.20 %


3,039


36


4.82 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

435


7


7.03 %


436


8


7.53 %


438


9


7.94 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

40,178


$ 222


2.24 %


40,467


$ 231


2.27 %


32,153


$ 223


2.80 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

17,378






17,902






13,239





Other liabilities

873






931






844





Total liabilities

58,429






59,300






46,236





Common equity

7,786






7,814






5,217





Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$ 66,215






$ 67,114






$ 51,453





NET INTEREST INCOME (2)



$ 596






$ 629






$ 426



NET INTEREST SPREAD (2)





3.20 %






3.28 %






2.69 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO
EARNING ASSETS OR NET
INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.96 %






4.06 %






3.60 %


(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.

(2)

Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

(3)

Includes the amortization of a premium on acquired time deposits that reduced interest expense by $12 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. There was no amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2026 or March 31, 2025.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


%

($ in millions)

Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$ 5


$ 5


$ 5


$ 5


$ 4


- %


25 %

Servicing

6


6


5


6


6


- %


- %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions

6


(1)


-


(2)


(1)


nm


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain

(2)


-


-


2


3


nm


(167) %

Total

$ 12


$ 7


$ 7


$ 8


$ 9


71 %


33 %















Closed loan volume for sale

$ 171


$ 176


$ 166


$ 164


$ 136


(3) %


26 %

Gain on sale margin

2.92 %


2.84 %


3.01 %


2.77 %


3.23 %


0.08


-0.31















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$ 99


$ 101


$ 103


$ 106


$ 108


(2) %


(8) %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

3


2


1


2


2


50 %


50 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of
expected cash flows over time

(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


- %


- %

Changes due to valuation inputs or
assumptions

6


(1)


-


(2)


(1)


nm


nm

Balance, end of period

$ 105


$ 99


$ 101


$ 103


$ 106


6 %


(1) %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 7,812


$ 7,755


$ 7,797


$ 7,852


$ 7,888


1 %


(1) %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.34 %


1.28 %


1.30 %


1.31 %


1.34 %


0.06


-















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and operating pre-provision net revenue and operating return on tangible common equity are also used as part of our incentive compensation program for our executive officers. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Tangible Capital, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, except per-share data)



Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$ 7,664


$ 7,840


$ 7,790


$ 5,342


$ 5,238


(2) %


46 %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


1,029


- %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



671


712


754


430


456


(6) %


47 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$ 5,511


$ 5,646


$ 5,555


$ 3,883


$ 3,753


(2) %


47 %

















Total assets

c


$ 66,027


$ 66,832


$ 67,496


$ 51,901


$ 51,519


(1) %


28 %

Less: Goodwill



1,482


1,482


1,481


1,029


1,029


- %


44 %

Less: Other intangible assets, net



671


712


754


430


456


(6) %


47 %

Tangible assets

d


$ 63,874


$ 64,638


$ 65,261


$ 50,442


$ 50,034


(1) %


28 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (in
thousands)

e


289,530


295,422


299,147


210,213


210,112


(2) %


38 %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / c


11.61 %


11.73 %


11.54 %


10.29 %


10.17 %


(0.12)


1.44

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

b / d


8.63 %


8.73 %


8.51 %


7.70 %


7.50 %


(0.10)


1.13

Book value per common share

a / e


$ 26.47


$ 26.54


$ 26.04


$ 25.41


$ 24.93


- %


6 %

Tangible book value per common share

b / e


$ 19.03


$ 19.11


$ 18.57


$ 18.47


$ 17.86


- %


7 %

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Income Statements, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Gain on investment securities, net



$ -


$ 2


$ 2


$ -


$ 2


(100) %


(100) %

Gain (loss) on swap derivatives



-


1


(1)


(1)


(1)


(100) %


nm

(Loss) gain on loans held for investment, at
fair value



(2)


-


4


-


7


nm


(129) %

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation
inputs or assumptions



6


(1)


-


(2)


(1)


nm


nm

MSR hedge (loss) gain



(2)


-


-


2


3


nm


(167) %

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$ 2


$ 2


$ 5


$ (1)


$ 10


- %


(80) %

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger and restructuring expense



$ 24


$ 39


$ 87


$ 8


$ 14


(38) %


71 %

Exit and disposal costs



1


1


-


-


1


0 %


- %

FDIC special assessment



-


(5)


(1)


-


-


nm


nm

Legal settlement and other non-operating
expense



-


4


-


-


55


(100) %


(100) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$ 25


$ 39


$ 86


$ 8


$ 70


(36) %


(64) %

















Net interest income

c


$ 594


$ 627


$ 505


$ 446


$ 425


(5) %


40 %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$ 83


$ 90


$ 77


$ 65


$ 66


(8) %


26 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


(10)


- %


(80) %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$ 81


$ 88


$ 72


$ 66


$ 56


(8) %


45 %

















Revenue (GAAP)

f=c+d


$ 677


$ 717


$ 582


$ 511


$ 491


(6) %


38 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)

g=c+e


$ 675


$ 715


$ 577


$ 512


$ 481


(6) %


40 %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


$ 278


$ 340


(4) %


16 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(25)


(39)


(86)


(8)


(70)


(36) %


(64) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$ 369


$ 373


$ 307


$ 270


$ 270


(1) %


37 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


$ 87


(11) %


121 %

Provision for income taxes



63


67


23


51


37


(6) %


70 %

Income before provision for income taxes



255


282


119


203


124


(10) %


106 %

Provision for credit losses



28


23


70


30


27


22 %


4 %

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-
GAAP)

k


283


305


189


233


151


(7) %


87 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


(10)


- %


(80) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


25


39


86


8


70


(36) %


(64) %

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$ 306


$ 342


$ 270


$ 242


$ 211


(11) %


45 %

















Net income (GAAP)

j


$ 192


$ 215


$ 96


$ 152


$ 87


(11) %


121 %

Acquisition-related provision expense



-


-


70


-


-


nm


nm

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


(10)


- %


(80) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


25


39


86


8


70


(36) %


(64) %

Tax effect of adjustments



(6)


(9)


(43)


(1)


(8)


(33) %


(25) %

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$ 209


$ 243


$ 204


$ 160


$ 139


(14) %


50 %

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Average Balances, Earnings Per Share, and Performance Metrics, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions, shares in thousands)



Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average assets

n


$ 66,215


$ 67,114


$ 56,823


$ 51,552


$ 51,453


(1) %


29 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
assets, net



2,175


2,217


1,719


1,472


1,502


(2) %


45 %

Average tangible assets

o


$ 64,040


$ 64,897


$ 55,104


$ 50,080


$ 49,951


(1) %


28 %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$ 7,786


$ 7,814


$ 6,157


$ 5,287


$ 5,217


0 %


49 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible
assets, net



2,175


2,217


1,719


1,472


1,502


(2) %


45 %

Average tangible common equity

q


$ 5,611


$ 5,597


$ 4,438


$ 3,815


$ 3,715


0 %


51 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding
(in thousands)

r


290,933


295,376


237,838


209,125


208,800


(2) %


39 %

Weighted average diluted shares
outstanding (in thousands)

s


292,160


296,760


238,925


209,975


210,023


(2) %


39 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings per share - basic

j / r


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


$ 0.41


(8) %


61 %

Earnings per share - diluted

j / s


$ 0.66


$ 0.72


$ 0.40


$ 0.73


$ 0.41


(8) %


61 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


69.06 %


0.73


(11.03)

Non-interest expense to average assets

h / n


2.41 %


2.44 %


2.74 %


2.16 %


2.68 %


(0.03)


(0.27)

Return on average assets

j / n


1.18 %


1.27 %


0.67 %


1.19 %


0.68 %


(0.09)


0.50

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


1.22 %


1.31 %


0.69 %


1.22 %


0.70 %


(0.09)


0.52

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


1.73 %


1.80 %


1.32 %


1.81 %


1.19 %


(0.07)


0.54

Return on average common equity

j / p


10.00 %


10.92 %


6.19 %


11.56 %


6.73 %


(0.92)


3.27

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


13.88 %


15.24 %


8.58 %


16.03 %


9.45 %


(1.36)


4.43

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings per share - basic

m / r


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.86


$ 0.77


$ 0.67


(12) %


7 %

Operating earnings per share - diluted

m / s


$ 0.72


$ 0.82


$ 0.85


$ 0.76


$ 0.67


(12) %


7 %

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (1)

u / y


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


55.11 %


2.29


(1.43)

Operating non-interest expense to average
assets

i / n


2.26 %


2.20 %


2.14 %


2.10 %


2.13 %


0.06


0.13

Operating return on average assets

m / n


1.28 %


1.44 %


1.42 %


1.25 %


1.10 %


(0.16)


0.18

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


1.32 %


1.49 %


1.47 %


1.28 %


1.13 %


(0.17)


0.19

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


1.87 %


2.02 %


1.89 %


1.88 %


1.67 %


(0.15)


0.20

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


10.89 %


12.34 %


13.15 %


12.16 %


10.87 %


(1.45)


0.02

Operating return on average tangible common
equity

m / q


15.11 %


17.22 %


18.24 %


16.85 %


15.26 %


(2.11)


(0.15)


(1) Tax-exempt interest was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

Operating Efficiency Ratio, as adjusted

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in millions)



Mar 31, 2026


Dec 31, 2025


Sep 30, 2025


Jun 30, 2025


Mar 31, 2025


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$ 394


$ 412


$ 393


$ 278


$ 340


(4) %


16 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(25)


(39)


(86)


(8)


(70)


(36) %


(64) %

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


369


373


307


270


270


(1) %


37 %

Less: B&O taxes

t


(4)


(3)


(3)


(3)


(3)


33 %


33 %

Operating non-interest expense, excluding
B&O taxes (non-GAAP)

u


$ 365


$ 370


$ 304


$ 267


$ 267


(1) %


37 %

















Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)

v


$ 596


$ 629


$ 507


$ 447


$ 426


(5) %


40 %

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


83


90


77


65


66


(8) %


26 %

Add: BOLI tax equivalent adjustment (1)

w


3


3


2


2


1


- %


200 %

Total Revenue, excluding BOLI tax equivalent
adjustments (tax equivalent)

x


682


722


586


514


493


(6) %


38 %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(2)


(2)


(5)


1


(10)


- %


(80) %

Total Adjusted Operating Revenue,
excluding BOLI tax equivalent adjustments
(tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)

y


$ 680


$ 720


$ 581


$ 515


$ 483


(6) %


41 %

















Efficiency ratio (1)

h / f


58.03 %


57.30 %


67.29 %


54.29 %


69.06 %


0.73


(11.03)

Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)

u / y


53.68 %


51.39 %


52.32 %


51.79 %


55.11 %


2.29


(1.43)

















nm = Percentage changes greater than +/-500% are considered not meaningful and are presented as "nm."


(1) Tax-exempt income was adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate and added to stated revenue for this calculation.

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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