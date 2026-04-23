Boyd Gaming Corporation: Boyd Gaming Reports First-quarter 2026 Results

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "Our first-quarter results reflect the benefits of our diversified business, our successful focus on operating efficiencies and our ongoing capital investment program. On a property-level basis, we achieved year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth, as property margins once again exceeded 39%. These results were supported by continued growth in play from both core and retail customers on a Companywide basis, driven by broad-based strength in our Midwest & South segment. During the quarter we continued to invest in enhancing our properties and building our development pipeline. We opened Cadence Crossing Casino, our newest Las Vegas Locals property, and continued development of our $750 million resort in Virginia. We also secured regulatory approval for our proposed expansion and modernization of our Par-A-Dice property in Illinois, and plan to begin construction on this project next year. At the same time, we maintained our robust program of returning capital to our shareholders, with nearly $170 million in share repurchases and dividends during the first quarter. Looking ahead, we believe that our strong balance sheet, diversified portfolio, balanced approach to capital allocation and experienced management team all position us well to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $997.4 million, increasing from $991.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company reported net income of $105.5 million, or $1.37 per share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $111.4 million, or $1.31 per share, for the year-ago period. Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $317.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $337.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the first quarter of 2026 were $123.1 million, or $1.60 per share, compared to $137.7 million, or $1.62 per share, for the same period in 2025.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

The Company's Midwest & South segment achieved year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth, driven by continued growth in play from core and retail players, favorable comparisons due to last year's severe winter weather, and contributions from the Company's recent property investments. Results in the Las Vegas Locals segment were impacted by continued softness in destination business, as well as construction disruption from the Company's ongoing renovations at Suncoast. During the quarter, results in the Downtown Las Vegas segment reflected stability in play from Hawaiian guests and reduced destination business.

The Company's Online segment generated continued growth from its online casino gaming business, as well as contributions from third-party market access agreements consistent with the second half of 2025. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth in Managed & Other was driven by continued increases in management fees from Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 15, 2026, an increase over the Company's prior quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $155 million in shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2026.

On April 8, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $500 million under the Company's share repurchase program. Considering the additional authorization, the Company had approximately $707 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization as of March 31, 2026.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of March 31, 2026, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $372.7 million, and total debt of $2.3 billion.

Conference Call Information

Boyd Gaming will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2026 results today, April 23, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The conference call number is (800) 836-8184. No passcode is required to join the call. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will also be available online at https://investors.boydgaming.com or https://app.webinar.net/a7rJPbyEXRG.

Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (888) 660-6345 today, April 23, and continuing through Thursday, April 30. The passcode for the replay will be 56366#. The replay will also be available at https://investors.boydgaming.com.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025 Revenues







Gaming

$ 650,501

$ 638,693 Food & beverage

75,770

74,158 Room

45,947

47,388 Online

26,248

39,967 Online reimbursements

135,447

129,606 Management fee

26,221

25,146 Other

37,221

36,607 Total revenues

997,355

991,565 Operating costs and expenses







Gaming

254,849

246,123 Food & beverage

64,915

63,337 Room

19,172

18,997 Online

17,670

16,424 Online reimbursements

135,447

129,606 Other

13,205

12,791 Selling, general and administrative

109,985

107,846 Master lease rent expense (a)

28,584

28,160 Maintenance and utilities

35,743

36,725 Depreciation and amortization

94,989

68,223 Corporate expense

36,784

29,951 Project development, preopening and writedowns

20,268

(1,522) Impairment of assets

-

32,272 Other operating items, net

1,752

2,745 Total operating costs and expenses

833,363

791,678 Operating income

163,992

199,887 Other expense (income)







Interest income

(1,865)

(808) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

28,451

48,437 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

391

- Other, net

7

107 Total other expense, net

26,984

47,736 Income before income taxes

137,008

152,151 Income tax provision

(32,715)

(41,269) Net income

104,293

110,882 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,249

537 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 105,542

$ 111,419









Basic net income per common share

$ 1.37

$ 1.31 Weighted average basic shares outstanding

76,767

85,119









Diluted net income per common share

$ 1.37

$ 1.31 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

76,777

85,136









(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, (In thousands)

2026

2025 Total Revenues by Segment







Las Vegas Locals

$ 217,104

$ 222,799 Downtown Las Vegas

54,938

57,287 Midwest & South

525,093

504,587 Online

161,695

169,573 Managed & Other

38,525

37,319 Total revenues

$ 997,355

$ 991,565









Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment







Las Vegas Locals

$ 99,962

$ 106,547 Downtown Las Vegas

18,900

20,923 Midwest & South

192,641

183,222 Online

8,356

23,306 Managed & Other

28,416

27,319 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(30,860)

(23,800) Adjusted EBITDAR

317,415

337,517 Master lease rent expense (b)

(28,584)

(28,160) Adjusted EBITDA

288,831

309,357









Other operating costs and expenses







Deferred rent

132

147 Depreciation and amortization

94,989

68,223 Share-based compensation expense

7,698

7,605 Project development, preopening and writedowns

20,268

(1,522) Impairment of assets

-

32,272 Other operating items, net

1,752

2,745 Total other operating costs and expenses

124,839

109,470 Operating income

163,992

199,887 Other expense (income)







Interest income

(1,865)

(808) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

28,451

48,437 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

391

- Other, net

7

107 Total other expense, net

26,984

47,736 Income before income taxes

137,008

152,151 Income tax provision

(32,715)

(41,269) Net income

104,293

110,882 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,249

537 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 105,542

$ 111,419









(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





















Three Months Ended



March 31, (In thousands)

2026

2025 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$ 36,784

$ 29,951 Corporate share-based compensation expense

(5,924)

(6,151) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 30,860

$ 23,800









(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliations of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 105,542

$ 111,419 Pretax adjustments:







Project development, preopening and writedowns

20,268

(1,522) Impairment of assets

-

32,272 Other operating items, net

1,752

2,745 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

391

- Other, net

7

107 Total adjustments

22,418

33,602









Income tax effect for above adjustments

(4,868)

(7,293) Adjusted earnings

$ 123,092

$ 137,728









Net income per share, diluted

$ 1.37

$ 1.31 Pretax adjustments:







Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.26

(0.02) Impairment of assets

-

0.38 Other operating items, net

0.02

0.04 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

0.01

- Other, net

-

- Total adjustments

0.29

0.40









Income tax effect for above adjustments

(0.06)

(0.09) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.60

$ 1.62









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

76,777

85,136

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedowns expense, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Boyd Gaming's ability to control or estimate precisely. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of both USA Today and Newsweek. Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation