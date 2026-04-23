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WKN: 919105 | ISIN: US3202091092 | Ticker-Symbol: FI5
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
24,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
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FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80026,40011:29
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 22:15 Uhr
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First Financial Bancorp.: First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.71; $0.77 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.34%; 1.45% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.99%
  • Record quarterly revenue of $265.3 million on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Noninterest income of $75.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
  • $150 million of subordinated debt redeemed
  • ROTCE of 17.8%; 19.2% on adjusted(1) basis
  • 2nd consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for outstanding associate engagement
  • BankFinancial acquisition closed January 1, 2026
  • Board of Directors authorized 5,000,000 share repurchase plan

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $74.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $62.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2026 was 1.34% while return on average tangible common equity was 17.78%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.22% and return on average tangible common equity of 16.27%(1) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

First quarter 2026 highlights include:

  • Robust net interest margin of 3.97%, or 3.99% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)
    • 1 bp increase from fourth quarter
    • Increase from linked quarter driven by a 13 bp decline in funding costs, which was partially offset by a 12 bp decrease in asset yields

  • Noninterest income of $81.9 million; $75.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis
    • Adjustments include a $1.3 million loss on securities, an $8.9 million gain on bargain purchase, and a $1.4 million loss on the surrender of a bank owned life insurance policy
    • Leasing business income remains strong at $21.6 million, a 10.7% increase from fourth quarter
    • Record wealth management income increased 12.9%, to $10.5 million
    • Foreign exchange income of $16.3 million

  • Noninterest expenses of $169.4 million, or $154.8 million as adjusted(1); 9.1% increase from linked quarter
    • Adjustments(1) include $14.3 million of acquisition related expenses, $0.7 million of tax credit investment writedowns and $0.4 million of efficiency and other noninterest expenses
    • Increase driven by the BankFinancial and Westfield acquisitions
    • Efficiency ratio of 62.4%; 58.4% as adjusted(1)

  • Modest loan growth during the quarter
    • End of period loan balances increased $70.8 million; includes $227.7 million acquired in BankFinancial transaction offset primarily by $151.9 million decrease in ICRE
    • Decline in legacy loan balances driven by elevated payoffs
    • Originations increased approximately 45% compared to the first quarter of 2025
    • Significant increase in loan pipelines since January

___________________________________________________________________________________________

  • Strong average deposit growth during the quarter
    • Total average deposit balances increased $1.7 billion; includes $1.2 billion impact from the BankFinancial acquisition and full quarter impact from Westfield
    • Seasonal decline in public funds

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $206.7 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.5 million
    • Loans and leases - ACL of $183.7 million; $2.8 million initial ACL related to BankFinancial
    • ACL to total loans of 1.36%
    • Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $23.0 million; $0.3 million related to BankFinancial
    • Annualized net charge-offs were 35 bps of total loans
    • Nonperforming assets decreased slightly to 0.44% of total assets; Classified assets decreased to 1.02% of total assets

  • Capital ratios remain strong
    • Total capital ratio increased 25 bps to 15.71%
    • Tier 1 common equity increased 91 bps to 12.23%
    • Tangible common equity of 7.88%(1); 8.89%(1) excluding impact from AOCI
    • Tangible book value per share of $16.15(1); 2.6% increase from linked quarter

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program that replaces the previously authorized program. Under the new plan, which expires in December 2027, management is authorized to purchase up to 5 million shares.

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the First Quarter results, "I am very pleased with our overall performance in the first quarter. The first quarter was a busy one as we closed the BankFinancial acquisition, completed the conversion of Westfield Bank, and wrapped up the sale of the BankFinancial multi-family loan portfolio. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.77, with an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.45% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 19.2%. Adjusted(1) earnings per share increased 22% compared to the first quarter of last year, driven by a robust net interest margin and strong fee income. Our net interest margin was resilient, despite the fed funds rate cut in December, as the expected decline in loan yields was offset by a similar decline in deposits costs. Assuming no short-term rate reductions by the Federal Reserve, we expect the margin to remain stable in the near term."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan balances increased slightly for the quarter due to the BankFinancial acquisition. Excluding the BankFinancial portfolio, loans declined for the quarter as seasonally strong loan production was offset by extended payoff pressure in the ICRE portfolio. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, originations increased by approximately 45%, and excluding Westfield and BankFinancial, originations were up by over 25%. Our expectation for loan growth for 2026 has not materially changed. Loan pipelines are very healthy, and we expect strong production in the second quarter. We also expect payoff activity in ICRE to approach more normal levels, leading to solid loan growth in the second quarter."

Mr. Brown commented on fee income and expenses, "Adjusted(1) fee income was very strong for the quarter. Historically, fee income significantly dips early in the year, however we successfully combated this trend in the first quarter. Adjusted(1) noninterest income was $75.6 million, which was 24% higher than in the first quarter of 2025 and only a slight decline from the linked quarter. These results were driven by record Wealth Management income, strong client derivative income and record leasing business income. Additionally, expenses were well controlled during the quarter with total noninterest expenses coming in well below our expectations and acquisition-related cost savings exceeding our initial estimates."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "Net charge-offs were 35 basis points of total loans and were impacted by one large commercial relationship. Other asset quality indicators were stable with nonperforming assets slightly declining from the linked quarter to 44 basis points. While there is more uncertainty in the economy due to the impact of the war in Iran, our current expectations are for asset quality to gradually improve throughout the year, similar to our performance in 2025. Capital ratios are strong and continued to climb in the first quarter. All regulatory ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums and tangible common equity increased to 7.9%. Tangible book value per share was $16.15, which was a 2.6% increase over the linked quarter, and a 9% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025. Tangible book value was at approximately the same level as the third quarter of 2025, prior to the Westfield Bank acquisition. This month, the Board of Directors authorized a 5 million share repurchase plan, replacing the plan we had in place through 2025, and we are evaluating opportunities to employ buybacks as part of our overall capital planning."

On the recent acquisitions, Mr. Brown commented, "During the first quarter we successfully completed the conversion of Westfield Bank. For the first quarter, deposit and loan balances were stable, we maintained high associate retention, and we have achieved the financial results that we expected from the transaction to date. We are happy with the quality of the bank we acquired and with the talented team that has joined us. We also completed the purchase of BankFinancial on January 1st and plan to convert systems in early June. We remain excited about the opportunities in the Chicago market and continue to see high growth potential from this transaction."

Mr. Brown concluded, "In closing, I want to thank our associates for the incredible work they have done this year integrating Westfield into First Financial and the work they are now doing as they prepare for the BankFinancial conversion. I also want to mention how proud I am that First Financial was selected for the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for associate engagement. This marks the second consecutive year that we have received this honor, which is awarded to 4% of the thousands of companies that Gallup works with worldwide. We have partnered with Gallup for more than six years and we have made associate engagement a core tenant of our corporate strategy. I want to commend our associates and leaders who work throughout the year to drive engagement, knowing that by doing so, we are also improving the client experience and shareholder value."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2026 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

(1)Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Teleconference / Webcast Information
 First Financial's executive management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial (888) 550-5723 (U.S. toll free) or (646) 960-0471 (U.S. local), access code 5048068. The number should be dialed five to ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the completion of the live call at (800) 770-2030 (U.S. toll free), (609) 800-9099 (U.S. toll), access code 5048068. The recording will be available until May 8, 2026. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.bankatfirst.com . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 12 months.

Press Release and Additional Information on Website
 This press release as well as supplemental information are available to the public through the Investor Relations section of First Financial's website at www.bankatfirst.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'believes,' 'anticipates,' "likely," "expected," "estimated," 'intends' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, trade and tariff policies, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
 First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $22.8 billion in assets, $13.5 billion in loans, $17.9 billion in deposits and $2.9 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $4.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. The Company operated 153 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2026, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. In 2025, First Financial Bank received its second consecutive Outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act and was recognized as a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner, one of only 70 Gallup clients worldwide to receive this designation. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS










Net income

$ 74,445


$ 62,393


$ 71,923


$ 69,996


$ 51,293

Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.72


$ 0.65


$ 0.76


$ 0.74


$ 0.54

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.71


$ 0.64


$ 0.75


$ 0.73


$ 0.54

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24











KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.34 %


1.22 %


1.54 %


1.52 %


1.13 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.24 %


9.18 %


11.08 %


11.16 %


8.46 %

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

17.78 %


16.27 %


19.11 %


19.61 %


15.16 %











Net interest margin

3.97 %


3.96 %


3.99 %


4.01 %


3.84 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.99 %


3.98 %


4.02 %


4.05 %


3.88 %











Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

12.92 %


13.11 %


14.18 %


13.73 %


13.55 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:










Ending tangible assets (1)

7.88 %


7.79 %


8.87 %


8.40 %


8.16 %

Risk-weighted assets (1)

10.52 %


9.76 %


10.94 %


10.44 %


10.10 %











Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.12 %


13.31 %


13.87 %


13.66 %


13.38 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)

8.01 %


7.97 %


8.54 %


8.26 %


7.94 %











Book value per share

$ 28.02


$ 28.11


$ 27.48


$ 26.71


$ 26.13

Tangible book value per share (1)

$ 16.15


$ 15.74


$ 16.19


$ 15.40


$ 14.80











Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

12.23 %


11.32 %


12.91 %


12.57 %


12.29 %

Tier 1 ratio (3)

12.51 %


11.60 %


13.23 %


12.89 %


12.61 %

Total capital ratio (3)

15.71 %


15.46 %


15.32 %


14.98 %


14.90 %

Leverage ratio (3)

9.39 %


9.53 %


10.50 %


10.28 %


10.01 %











AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS










Loans (4)

$ 14,028,324


$ 12,812,267


$ 11,806,065


$ 11,792,840


$ 11,724,727

Investment securities

4,769,261


3,988,846


3,552,014


3,478,921


3,411,593

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

596,094


647,347


610,074


542,815


615,812

Total earning assets

$ 19,393,679


$ 17,448,460


$ 15,968,153


$ 15,814,576


$ 15,752,132

Total assets

$ 22,459,523


$ 20,256,539


$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,745,002


$ 3,436,709


$ 3,124,277


$ 3,143,081


$ 3,091,037

Interest-bearing deposits

13,900,550


12,521,948


11,387,648


11,211,694


11,149,633

Total deposits

$ 17,645,552


$ 15,958,657


$ 14,511,925


$ 14,354,775


$ 14,240,670

Borrowings

$ 1,012,161


$ 848,650


$ 823,346


$ 910,573


$ 1,001,337

Shareholders' equity

$ 2,947,585


$ 2,695,581


$ 2,575,203


$ 2,515,747


$ 2,457,785











CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance to ending loans

1.36 %


1.39 %


1.38 %


1.34 %


1.33 %

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

182.73 %


183.18 %


213.18 %


206.08 %


261.07 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.44 %


0.48 %


0.41 %


0.41 %


0.32 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.02 %


1.11 %


1.18 %


1.15 %


1.16 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.35 %


0.27 %


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.36 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) March 31, 2026 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)














2026


2025


First


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income












Loans and leases, including fees

$ 224,951


$ 215,663


$ 204,865


$ 201,460


$ 197,163


$ 819,151

Investment securities












Taxable

49,491


40,971


36,421


36,243


34,401


148,036

Tax-exempt

2,526


2,363


2,195


2,233


2,204


8,995

Total investment securities interest

52,017


43,334


38,616


38,476


36,605


157,031

Other earning assets

5,450


6,334


6,773


5,964


6,651


25,722

Total interest income

282,418


265,331


250,254


245,900


240,419


1,001,904













Interest expense












Deposits

79,735


78,861


77,766


75,484


78,641


310,752

Short-term borrowings

5,168


4,925


5,979


6,393


7,545


24,842

Long-term borrowings

7,905


7,550


6,023


5,754


4,937


24,264

Total interest expense

92,808


91,336


89,768


87,631


91,123


359,858

Net interest income

189,610


173,995


160,486


158,269


149,296


642,046

Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

6,030


9,688


8,612


9,084


9,141


36,525

Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

2,510


412


453


718


(441)


1,142

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

181,070


163,895


151,421


148,467


140,596


604,379













Noninterest income












Service charges on deposit accounts

9,013


8,308


7,829


7,766


7,463


31,366

Wealth management fees

10,482


9,288


7,351


7,787


8,137


32,563

Bankcard income

3,580


3,590


3,589


3,737


3,310


14,226

Client derivative fees

4,010


2,681


1,876


1,674


1,571


7,802

Foreign exchange income

16,313


22,696


16,666


13,760


12,544


65,666

Leasing business income

21,608


19,523


20,997


20,797


18,703


80,020

Net gains from sales of loans

6,047


7,041


6,835


6,687


4,322


24,885

Net gain (loss) on investment securities

(1,260)


(12,576)


(42)


243


(9,949)


(22,324)

Gain on bargain purchase

8,892


0


0


0


0


0

Other

3,221


4,216


8,424


5,612


4,982


23,234

Total noninterest income

81,906


64,767


73,525


68,063


51,083


257,438













Noninterest expenses












Salaries and employee benefits

99,856


85,123


80,607


74,917


75,238


315,885

Net occupancy

7,553


6,315


6,003


5,845


6,019


24,182

Furniture and equipment

4,693


3,940


3,582


3,441


3,813


14,776

Data processing

12,654


10,465


9,591


9,020


8,759


37,835

Marketing

2,652


3,056


2,359


2,737


2,018


10,170

Professional services

3,986


6,231


2,314


3,549


2,739


14,833

Amortization of tax credit investments

669


800


112


111


112


1,135

FDIC assessments

3,645


2,923


2,611


2,611


3,059


11,204

Intangible amortization

6,261


3,927


2,359


2,358


2,359


11,003

Leasing business expense

14,129


13,837


13,911


13,155


12,802


53,705

Other

13,310


12,914


10,820


10,927


11,158


45,819

Total noninterest expenses

169,408


149,531


134,269


128,671


128,076


540,547

Income before income taxes

93,568


79,131


90,677


87,859


63,603


321,270

Income tax expense

19,123


16,738


18,754


17,863


12,310


65,665

Net income

$ 74,445


$ 62,393


$ 71,923


$ 69,996


$ 51,293


$ 255,605













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.72


$ 0.65


$ 0.76


$ 0.74


$ 0.54


$ 2.68

Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.71


$ 0.64


$ 0.75


$ 0.73


$ 0.54


$ 2.66

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.98













Return on average assets

1.34 %


1.22 %


1.54 %


1.52 %


1.13 %


1.35 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

10.24 %


9.18 %


11.08 %


11.16 %


8.46 %


9.98 %













Interest income

$ 282,418


$ 265,331


$ 250,254


$ 245,900


$ 240,419


$ 1,001,904

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,186


1,227


1,248


1,246


1,213


4,934

Interest income - tax equivalent

283,604


266,558


251,502


247,146


241,632


1,006,838

Interest expense

92,808


91,336


89,768


87,631


91,123


359,858

Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 190,796


$ 175,222


$ 161,734


$ 159,515


$ 150,509


$ 646,980













Net interest margin

3.97 %


3.96 %


3.99 %


4.01 %


3.84 %


3.95 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.99 %


3.98 %


4.02 %


4.05 %


3.88 %


3.98 %













Full-time equivalent employees

2,319


2,164


1,986


2,033


2,021



(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


% Change


% Change


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














Cash and due from banks

$ 170,641


$ 178,553


$ 174,659


$ 210,187


$ 190,610


(4.4) %


(10.5) %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

1,032,259


597,338


565,080


570,173


633,349


72.8 %


63.0 %

Investment securities available-for-sale

4,953,023


3,971,932


3,422,595


3,386,562


3,260,981


24.7 %


51.9 %

Investment securities held-to-maturity

49,631


58,545


71,595


72,994


76,469


(15.2) %


(35.1) %

Other investments

137,018


129,564


117,120


122,322


120,826


5.8 %


13.4 %

Loans held for sale

18,280


16,953


21,466


26,504


17,927


7.8 %


2.0 %

Loans and leases














Commercial and industrial

4,693,786


4,632,241


3,838,630


3,927,771


3,832,350


1.3 %


22.5 %

Lease financing

649,645


638,527


596,734


587,176


573,608


1.7 %


13.3 %

Construction real estate

591,080


677,339


627,960


732,777


824,775


(12.7) %


(28.3) %

Commercial real estate

4,473,468


4,384,556


4,048,370


3,961,513


3,956,880


2.0 %


13.1 %

Residential real estate

1,831,338


1,832,184


1,494,464


1,492,688


1,479,704


0.0 %


23.8 %

Home equity

1,026,839


1,005,204


935,975


903,299


872,502


2.2 %


17.7 %

Installment

162,314


188,694


109,764


116,598


119,672


(14.0) %


35.6 %

Credit card

66,371


65,325


62,654


64,374


64,639


1.6 %


2.7 %

Total loans

13,494,841


13,424,070


11,714,551


11,786,196


11,724,130


0.5 %


15.1 %

Less:














Allowance for credit losses

(183,716)


(186,487)


(161,916)


(158,522)


(155,482)


(1.5) %


18.2 %

Net loans

13,311,125


13,237,583


11,552,635


11,627,674


11,568,648


0.6 %


15.1 %

Premises and equipment

228,384


204,760


198,251


197,741


197,968


11.5 %


15.4 %

Operating leases

220,061


214,003


214,667


217,100


213,648


2.8 %


3.0 %

Goodwill

1,099,543


1,099,524


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656


0.0 %


9.1 %

Other intangibles

145,927


118,832


73,797


75,458


77,002


22.8 %


89.5 %

Accrued interest and other assets

1,396,114


1,301,792


1,134,985


1,119,884


1,089,983


7.2 %


28.1 %

Total Assets

$ 22,762,006


$ 21,129,379


$ 18,554,506


$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


7.7 %


23.3 %















LIABILITIES














Deposits














Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,658,155


$ 3,360,613


$ 2,983,132


$ 3,057,232


$ 3,004,601


8.9 %


21.8 %

Savings

6,460,546


5,973,532


5,029,097


4,979,124


4,886,613


8.2 %


32.2 %

Time

3,817,268


3,622,227


3,293,707


3,201,711


3,144,440


5.4 %


21.4 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,935,969


12,956,372


11,305,936


11,238,067


11,035,654


7.6 %


26.3 %

Noninterest-bearing

3,982,753


3,465,470


3,127,512


3,131,926


3,161,302


14.9 %


26.0 %

Total deposits

17,918,722


16,421,842


14,433,448


14,369,993


14,196,956


9.1 %


26.2 %

FHLB short-term borrowings

550,000


675,000


550,000


680,000


735,000


(18.5) %


(25.2) %

Other

70,457


332


45,167


4,699


64,792


21,122.0 %


8.7 %

Total short-term borrowings

620,457


675,332


595,167


684,699


799,792


(8.1) %


(22.4) %

Long-term debt

380,176


514,052


221,823


344,955


345,878


(26.0) %


9.9 %

Total borrowed funds

1,000,633


1,189,384


816,990


1,029,654


1,145,670


(15.9) %


(12.7) %

Accrued interest and other liabilities

902,026


748,937


672,213


676,453


611,206


20.4 %


47.6 %

Total Liabilities

19,821,381


18,360,163


15,922,651


16,076,100


15,953,832


8.0 %


24.2 %















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Common stock

1,789,676


1,647,618


1,641,315


1,638,796


1,637,041


8.6 %


9.3 %

Retained earnings

1,485,573


1,437,286


1,399,577


1,351,674


1,304,636


3.4 %


13.9 %

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(217,430)


(189,942)


(223,000)


(246,384)


(253,888)


14.5 %


(14.4) %

Treasury stock, at cost

(117,194)


(125,746)


(186,037)


(185,931)


(186,554)


(6.8) %


(37.2) %

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,940,625


2,769,216


2,631,855


2,558,155


2,501,235


6.2 %


17.6 %

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 22,762,006


$ 21,129,379


$ 18,554,506


$ 18,634,255


$ 18,455,067


7.7 %


23.3 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Quarterly Averages


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 227,115


$ 178,403


$ 165,210


$ 174,375


$ 164,734

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

596,094


647,347


610,074


542,815


615,812

Investment securities

4,769,261


3,988,846


3,552,014


3,478,921


3,411,593

Loans held for sale

451,139


32,425


26,366


25,026


10,212

Loans and leases










Commercial and industrial

4,771,066


4,310,399


3,890,886


3,881,001


3,787,207

Lease financing

630,204


617,518


592,510


581,091


585,119

Construction real estate

643,270


679,884


711,011


784,028


797,100

Commercial real estate

4,446,231


4,240,042


3,993,549


3,958,730


4,018,211

Residential real estate

1,834,467


1,717,439


1,489,942


1,485,479


1,475,703

Home equity

1,016,080


981,406


919,368


891,761


858,153

Installment

166,979


164,013


114,058


117,724


127,192

Credit card

68,888


69,141


68,375


68,000


65,830

Total loans

13,577,185


12,779,842


11,779,699


11,767,814


11,714,515

Less:










Allowance for credit losses

(200,745)


(179,275)


(162,417)


(158,170)


(158,206)

Net loans

13,376,440


12,600,567


11,617,282


11,609,644


11,556,309

Premises and equipment

230,154


202,956


199,167


198,407


198,998

Operating leases

215,318


211,091


217,404


212,684


205,181

Goodwill

1,099,543


1,069,781


1,007,656


1,007,656


1,007,656

Other intangibles

149,631


104,184


74,448


76,076


78,220

Accrued interest and other assets

1,344,828


1,220,939


1,096,567


1,093,833


1,119,889

Total Assets

$ 22,459,523


$ 20,256,539


$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604











LIABILITIES










Deposits










Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,626,103


$ 3,276,425


$ 3,036,296


$ 3,066,986


$ 3,090,526

Savings

6,406,223


5,740,651


5,054,563


5,005,526


4,918,004

Time

3,868,224


3,504,872


3,296,789


3,139,182


3,141,103

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,900,550


12,521,948


11,387,648


11,211,694


11,149,633

Noninterest-bearing

3,745,002


3,436,709


3,124,277


3,143,081


3,091,037

Total deposits

17,645,552


15,958,657


14,511,925


14,354,775


14,240,670

Federal funds purchased and securities sold










under agreements to repurchase

16,278


2,283


12,434


4,780


2,055

FHLB short-term borrowings

538,084


444,511


497,092


532,198


553,667

Other

0


13,891


21,519


26,226


99,378

Total short-term borrowings

554,362


460,685


531,045


563,204


655,100

Long-term debt

457,799


387,965


292,301


347,369


346,237

Total borrowed funds

1,012,161


848,650


823,346


910,573


1,001,337

Accrued interest and other liabilities

854,225


753,651


655,714


638,342


668,812

Total Liabilities

19,511,938


17,560,958


15,990,985


15,903,690


15,910,819











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Common stock

1,795,255


1,644,923


1,639,986


1,637,782


1,641,016

Retained earnings

1,448,012


1,406,388


1,369,069


1,322,168


1,282,300

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(173,065)


(209,767)


(247,746)


(257,873)


(275,068)

Treasury stock, at cost

(122,617)


(145,963)


(186,106)


(186,330)


(190,463)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,947,585


2,695,581


2,575,203


2,515,747


2,457,785

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 22,459,523


$ 20,256,539


$ 18,566,188


$ 18,419,437


$ 18,368,604

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






Quarterly Averages



March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025



Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield

Earning assets



















Investments:



















Investment securities


$ 4,769,261


$ 52,017


4.42 %


$ 3,988,846


$ 43,334


4.31 %


$ 3,411,593


$ 36,605


4.35 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


596,094


5,450


3.71 %


647,347


6,334


3.88 %


615,812


6,651


4.38 %

Gross loans (1)


14,028,324


224,951


6.50 %


12,812,267


215,663


6.68 %


11,724,727


197,163


6.82 %

Total earning assets


19,393,679


282,418


5.91 %


17,448,460


265,331


6.03 %


15,752,132


240,419


6.19 %




















Nonearning assets



















Allowance for credit losses


(200,745)






(179,275)






(158,206)





Cash and due from banks


227,115






178,403






164,734





Accrued interest and other assets


3,039,474






2,808,951






2,609,944





Total assets


$ 22,459,523






$ 20,256,539






$ 18,368,604
























Interest-bearing liabilities



















Deposits:



















Interest-bearing demand


$ 3,626,103


$ 13,281


1.49 %


$ 3,276,425


$ 13,818


1.67 %


$ 3,090,526


$ 15,188


1.99 %

Savings


6,406,223


32,480


2.06 %


5,740,651


32,343


2.24 %


4,918,004


30,355


2.50 %

Time


3,868,224


33,974


3.56 %


3,504,872


32,700


3.70 %


3,141,103


33,098


4.27 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


13,900,550


79,735


2.33 %


12,521,948


78,861


2.50 %


11,149,633


78,641


2.86 %

Borrowed funds



















Short-term borrowings


554,362


5,168


3.78 %


460,685


4,925


4.24 %


655,100


7,545


4.67 %

Long-term debt


457,799


7,905


7.00 %


387,965


7,550


7.72 %


346,237


4,937


5.78 %

Total borrowed funds


1,012,161


13,073


5.24 %


848,650


12,475


5.83 %


1,001,337


12,482


5.06 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


14,912,711


92,808


2.52 %


13,370,598


91,336


2.71 %


12,150,970


91,123


3.04 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


3,745,002






3,436,709






3,091,037





Other liabilities


854,225






753,651






668,812





Shareholders' equity


2,947,585






2,695,581






2,457,785





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 22,459,523






$ 20,256,539






$ 18,368,604
























Net interest income


$ 189,610






$ 173,995






$ 149,296





Net interest spread






3.39 %






3.32 %






3.15 %

Net interest margin






3.97 %






3.96 %






3.84 %




















Tax equivalent adjustment






0.02 %






0.02 %






0.04 %

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






3.99 %






3.98 %






3.88 %







































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS(1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























Linked Qtr. Income Variance


Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets













Investment securities


$ 1,138


$ 7,545


$ 8,683


$ 604


$ 14,808


$ 15,412

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


(284)


(600)


(884)


(1,021)


(180)


(1,201)

Gross loans (2)


(5,646)


14,934


9,288


(9,151)


36,939


27,788

Total earning assets


(4,792)


21,879


17,087


(9,568)


51,567


41,999














Interest-bearing liabilities













Total interest-bearing deposits


$ (5,438)


$ 6,312


$ 874


$ (14,686)


$ 15,780


$ 1,094

Borrowed funds













Short-term borrowings


(535)


778


243


(1,438)


(939)


(2,377)

Long-term debt


(702)


1,057


355


1,042


1,926


2,968

Total borrowed funds


(1,237)


1,835


598


(396)


987


591

Total interest-bearing liabilities


(6,675)


8,147


1,472


(15,082)


16,767


1,685

Net interest income (1)


$ 1,883


$ 13,732


$ 15,615


$ 5,514


$ 34,800


$ 40,314














(1) Not tax equivalent.













(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY







Balance at beginning of period

$ 186,487


$ 161,916


$ 158,522


$ 155,482


$ 156,791

Initial allowance on purchased loans

2,829


23,652


0


0


0

Provision for credit losses

6,030


9,688


8,612


9,084


9,141

Gross charge-offs










Commercial and industrial

10,788


6,636


2,165


4,996


8,178

Lease financing

43


918


298


606


1,454

Construction real estate

0


0


245


0


0

Commercial real estate

29


433


3,105


0


0

Residential real estate

127


151


0


16


0

Home equity

119


95


92


100


86

Installment

1,058


1,197


1,194


1,120


1,321

Credit card

496


729


577


489


474

Total gross charge-offs

12,660


10,159


7,676


7,327


11,513

Recoveries










Commercial and industrial

100


264


202


290


195

Lease financing

23


201


291


11


29

Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0

Commercial real estate

28


5


1,138


70


24

Residential real estate

30


13


58


42


24

Home equity

116


117


94


74


144

Installment

598


682


609


716


563

Credit card

135


108


66


80


84

Total recoveries

1,030


1,390


2,458


1,283


1,063

Total net charge-offs

11,630


8,769


5,218


6,044


10,450

Ending allowance for credit losses

$ 183,716


$ 186,487


$ 161,916


$ 158,522


$ 155,482











NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)




Commercial and industrial

0.91 %


0.59 %


0.20 %


0.49 %


0.85 %

Lease financing

0.01 %


0.46 %


0.00 %


0.41 %


0.99 %

Construction real estate

0.00 %


0.00 %


0.14 %


0.00 %


0.00 %

Commercial real estate

0.00 %


0.04 %


0.20 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %

Residential real estate

0.02 %


0.03 %


(0.02) %


(0.01) %


(0.01) %

Home equity

0.00 %


(0.01) %


0.00 %


0.01 %


(0.03) %

Installment

1.12 %


1.25 %


2.03 %


1.38 %


2.42 %

Credit card

2.13 %


3.56 %


2.97 %


2.41 %


2.40 %

Total net charge-offs

0.35 %


0.27 %


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.36 %











COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

Nonaccrual loans










Commercial and industrial

$ 22,576


$ 27,461


$ 23,832


$ 24,489


$ 7,649

Lease financing

5,857


5,660


5,885


6,243


6,487

Construction real estate

715


1,120


1,120


1,365


0

Commercial real estate

49,481


45,590


24,443


23,905


25,736

Residential real estate

17,439


18,302


16,452


16,995


16,044

Home equity

3,687


2,927


3,567


3,226


2,920

Installment

786


748


652


701


719

Total nonaccrual loans

100,541


101,808


75,951


76,924


59,555

Other real estate owned (OREO)

238


184


111


204


213

Total nonperforming assets

100,779


101,992


76,062


77,128


59,768

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,366


411


592


714


228

Total underperforming assets

$ 102,145


$ 102,403


$ 76,654


$ 77,842


$ 59,996

Total classified assets

$ 232,368


$ 235,451


$ 218,794


$ 214,346


$ 213,351











CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Allowance for credit losses to










Nonaccrual loans

182.73 %


183.18 %


213.18 %


206.08 %


261.07 %

Total ending loans

1.36 %


1.39 %


1.38 %


1.34 %


1.33 %

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %

Nonperforming assets to










Ending loans, plus OREO

0.75 %


0.76 %


0.65 %


0.65 %


0.51 %

Total assets

0.44 %


0.48 %


0.41 %


0.41 %


0.32 %

Classified assets to total assets

1.02 %


1.11 %


1.18 %


1.15 %


1.16 %


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

PER COMMON SHARE










Market Price










High

$ 31.16


$ 26.98


$ 26.79


$ 25.19


$ 29.04

Low

$ 25.09


$ 23.26


$ 23.55


$ 22.05


$ 24.25

Close

$ 27.88


$ 25.02


$ 25.25


$ 24.26


$ 24.98











Average shares outstanding - basic

103,705,269


96,724,148


94,889,341


94,860,428


94,645,787

Average shares outstanding - diluted

104,615,405


97,593,800


95,753,798


95,741,696


95,524,262

Ending shares outstanding

104,932,829


98,521,726


95,757,250


95,760,617


95,730,353











Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,940,625


$ 2,769,216


$ 2,631,855


$ 2,558,155


$ 2,501,235











REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary









Common equity tier 1 capital

$ 1,970,561


$ 1,798,266


$ 1,828,843


$ 1,776,038


$ 1,724,134

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.23 %


11.32 %


12.91 %


12.57 %


12.29 %

Tier 1 capital

$ 2,016,070


$ 1,843,672


$ 1,874,191


$ 1,821,316


$ 1,769,357

Tier 1 ratio

12.51 %


11.60 %


13.23 %


12.89 %


12.61 %

Total capital

$ 2,531,124


$ 2,457,377


$ 2,170,546


$ 2,116,180


$ 2,090,211

Total capital ratio

15.71 %


15.46 %


15.32 %


14.98 %


14.90 %

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$ 839,542


$ 788,889


$ 683,018


$ 632,563


$ 617,347

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 16,110,302


$ 15,890,363


$ 14,166,935


$ 14,129,683


$ 14,027,274

Leverage ratio

9.39 %


9.53 %


10.50 %


10.28 %


10.01 %











OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS










Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

12.92 %


13.11 %


14.18 %


13.73 %


13.55 %

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

7.88 %


7.79 %


8.87 %


8.40 %


8.16 %

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.12 %


13.31 %


13.87 %


13.66 %


13.38 %

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

8.01 %


7.97 %


8.54 %


8.26 %


7.94 %











REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)










Shares repurchased

0


0


0


0


0

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.


N/A = Not applicable

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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