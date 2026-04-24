Mycronic AB: Interim Report January-March 2026

First quarter

Order intake amounted to SEK 2,529 (2,058) million, an increase of 23 percent

Net sales increased 17 percent to SEK 2,503 (2,142) million. Based on constant exchange rates, net sales increased

32 percent

EBIT amounted to SEK 938 (775) million and the EBIT margin was 37 (36) percent

Earnings per share were SEK 3.66 (3.18) before and after dilution

Outlook 2026

The Board of Directors adjusts its opinion regarding net sales for 2026, from being at a level of SEK 8.25 billion to being at a level of SEK 8.75 billion.

CEO comments

We started 2026 on a very strong note, despite a turbulent global environment, with excellent order intake and records in net sales and EBIT. Order intake increased 23 percent during the first quarter to SEK 2,529 million, driven by stellar development in Global Technologies and with High Volume making a notable contribution. Net sales rose 17 percent compared with the record quarter last year and amounted to the new record level of SEK 2,503 million, with all four divisions posting increases. The delivery during the quarter of our first Prexision 8000 Evo significantly contributed to EBIT amounting to SEK 938 million, our strongest quarterly result ever, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 37 percent.

We had an active first quarter participating in various trade shows around the world: APEX (PCB Assembly Solutions and High Volume) and Optical Fiber Communications (Global Technologies) in California and Productronica Shanghai (PCB Assembly Solutions and High Volume).

In Pattern Generators, photomask markets for both displays and semiconductors were stable during the first quarter of the year. The acquisition of Cowin DST received regulatory approval in South Korea during the quarter. Cowin DST's main business is to provide systems for display panel repair, as well as laser based repair of display and semiconductor photomasks. The focus is now on integrating Cowin DST into Pattern Generators. The division received orders for one Prexision 8 Evo, one SLX and one MMX during the quarter.

The headwind in the European market continued for PCB Assembly Solutions and the US market was also weak. The division's customers typically held off placing orders until they received firm order commitments from their customers.

For High Volume, demand was strong in the Chinese domestic market, driven by the consumer electronics industry and optical modules, the latter being a new market for the division. Markets outside China also showed a positive development, mainly the aerospace industry in North America. During the quarter, the first machines in the new factory in Thailand were assembled.

At the beginning of January, Global Technologies acquired ETZ, a company based in Germany which manufactures test probes. The company forms part of the PCB Test business line.

The market for PCB Test continued to be strong, with demand being driven by advanced boards used in AI applications. Investments in Southeast Asia also contributed to demand for the business line's products. The optical communications segment in the Die Bonding business line saw strong demand, driven by AI-fuelled data center expansion. The industry is seeing increased demand for high-end transceivers.

The strong order intake in the beginning of the year coupled with healthy demand in several of our divisions, leads the Board of Directors and myself to adjust the opinion regarding net sales for 2026, from being at a level of SEK 8.25 billion to being at a level of SEK 8.75 billion.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO

Financial information

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. The information in this report is published in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons stated below, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 24, 2026.

Financial reports and press releases are published in Swedish and English and are available at mycronic.com.

This report was not reviewed by the company's auditor.

Presentation

Mycronic will hold a presentation at 10:00 a.m. CEST on April 24, 2026, with President and CEO Anders Lindqvist and CFO and Sr VP Corporate Development Pierre Brorsson. The presentation will be webcast.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Lindqvist

President and CEO

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: anders.lindqvist@mycronic.com

Pierre Brorsson

CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development

Tel: +46 8 638 52 00

E-mail: pierre.brorsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com