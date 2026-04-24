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WKN: A2H9T4 | ISIN: SE0010546242 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LU
Stuttgart
24.04.26 | 10:33
1,180 Euro
+7,47 % +0,082
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCONEER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCONEER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Acconeer AB: Interim report Q1 2026 - continued growth and record sales

In the first quarter of 2026, Acconeer's sales amounted to SEK 18.3 million, which is a new record for the third consecutive quarter. The company anticipates continued growth and already has confirmed orders (delivered and open) for delivery in 2026 that exceed 2025 total revenue, in USD.

CEO Ted Hansson comments: "We continue to show strength by delivering another quarter of growth. During the period, we took an important commercial step by starting volume deliveries of our new sensor A212, while at the same time achieving an improvement in product sales margin."

FIRST QUARTER

  • Net sales for the first quarter amounted to kSEK 18,287 (13,609).
  • The gross margin on sales of goods was 50 (61) %.
  • Result after taxes amounted to kSEK -8,645 (-6,796).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution was SEK -0.12 (-0.11) SEK.
  • The cash flow from operating activities was kSEK -6,632 (-6,661).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

  • Acconeer published preliminary financial figures for Q4 2025 and intention to carry out a directed share issue to Eiffel Investment Group.
  • Acconeer resolved on the previously announced directed share issue of approximately SEK 31.7 million to Eiffel Investment Group.
  • Acconeer received USD 220,000 order from Future Electronics.
  • Acconeer received A212 order of USD 610,000 from Nexty Electronics.
  • Acconeer Acconeer received order of USD 400,000 for occupant detection in public transport.
  • An order worth USD 180,000 for asset tracking was received from Digital Matter.
  • Acconeer received order of USD 570,000 from BEYD.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Acconeer received order worth USD 130,000 from Nexty Electronics.
  • Acconeer received order worth USD 140,000 from Micro Summit K.K.

The report is attached to this press release and available through Acconeer's website.

For additional information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, CEO Acconeer, Phone: +46 10218 92 00, E-mail: ir@acconeer.com

This information is information that Acconeer is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:30 CEST.

About Acconeer AB
With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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