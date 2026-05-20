Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves receives Vinnova funding to develop waveguide technology for in-cabin radar with Acconeer

Gothenburg, 20 May 2026: Gapwaves has been granted funding by Vinnova to develop the company's waveguide technology for in-cabin radar applications, for improved field of view and higher resolution. The project commences in June and will run for nine months. The project is carried out in collaboration with Acconeer AB, a Swedish company specialising in small radar sensors with ultra-low power consumption. Total funding from Vinnova amounts to 0,5 MSEK, shared between Gapwaves and Acconeer.

Gapwaves has industrialised its patented waveguide technology for automotive radar solutions within advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and the next step is to adapt this technology for in-cabin applications. With the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) introducing new requirements for child presence detection, in-cabin radar sensors are becoming a critical safety requirement for vehicles. Unlike cameras, radar operates reliably in darkness and can detect subtle vital signs, including in cases where occupants are partially obscured, for example by clothing or blankets, which requires compact, high-performance antenna technology.

The project aims to investigate new methods to maximise the field of view, improve angular and range resolution, and enable integration of the technology with electronics in a compact form factor, allowing for more precise detection of occupant presence and activity.

"Gapwaves is a leader in waveguide technology, and we look forward to combining their expertise with Acconeer's compact, easy-to-integrate radar - where we are proud to have some of Sweden's foremost specialists on the team. Together, we aim to further sharpen in-cabin presence detection solutions and contribute to improved road safety", says Kåre Agardh, Head of Hardware Integration, Acconeer.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Acconeer on this project. By combining Gapwaves' expertise in waveguide antennas with Acconeer's deep knowledge of compact radar sensors, we can address challenges related to field of view, resolution and integration in ways that would not have been achievable nor cost-effective with conventional antenna solutions", says Nils Dagås, VP R&D, Gapwaves

The project forms part of Strategic Vehicle Research and Innovation (FFI), a collaborative programme between the Swedish government and the automotive industry, focused on sustainable and safe road transport. The project falls within the FFI sub-programme Safe Traffic Automation.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO Gapwaves AB (publ)

Phone number: +46 733 44 01 52

E-mail: jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Nils Dagås, VP R&D

Tel: +46 701 49 09 26

E-mail: nils.dagas@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2. The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.