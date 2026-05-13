Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves strengthens its supply chain through agreement with Austrian manufacturer AT&S

Gothenburg, 13 May 2026: Gapwaves has entered into an agreement with global manufacturer AT&S for the production of antenna layers for Gapwaves' production of Multi-Layer Waveguide (MLW). The partnership represents a strategically important milestone, adding a major European, automotive-qualified supplier to Gapwaves' supply chain.

AT&S is a certified supplier with extensive experience in high-volume manufacturing for the global automotive industry, and the agreement forms part of Gapwaves' continued expansion of its global supply chain. AT&S manufactures antenna layers for Gapwaves, which are subsequently incorporated into the final production of Gapwaves' MLW antennas.

Headquartered in Austria, AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality IC substrates and printed circuit boards, with production facilities in Austria, China, India and Malaysia. AT&S industrializes advanced technologies across a broad range of sectors, including automotive and aerospace, industrial and medical, as well as consumer electronics, and has served automotive customers since 1987. All facilities are certified to IATF 16949, the mandatory quality management standard for automotive suppliers.

"This is a very exciting project for us, as it allowed our engineers to improve our etching capabilities to meet the high standards of a leading automotive supplier. We are thankful to Gapwaves for putting their trust in our technology and our advanced production capabilities in Austria", said Philipp Reupold, Senior Director Regional Sales Europe at AT&S.

"We are very pleased to welcome AT&S, a globally recognized manufacturer and leading player in the automotive industry, to our supplier portfolio. This strengthens our supply chain and brings us closer to our strategic goal of becoming a high-volume supplier of waveguide antennas to the automotive industry and other market segments," said Jonas Ehinger, CEO of Gapwaves.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO Gapwaves AB (publ)

Phone number: +46 733 44 01 52

E-mail: jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission AB

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).

About AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S develops and produces leading-edge interconnect technologies for key digital industries: mobile devices, automotive & aerospace, industrial, medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. With production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring), China (Shanghai, Chongqing), Malaysia (Kulim), India (Nanjangud) and a European competence center for R&D and IC substrate production in Leoben, AT&S is actively shaping the digital transformation - through forward-looking investments in research and development and the responsible use of resources. The company currently employs around 14,000 people. Further information can also be found at www.ats.net