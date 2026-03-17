Gapwaves AB: Magnus Jonsson, Chairman of the Board of Gapwaves AB, has declined re-election ahead of the 2026 Annual General Meeting

Gothenburg, 17 March 2026: Magnus Jonsson, who has served as a board member since 2021 and as Chairman since 2022, today informed the Nomination Committee on his own initiative that he will not stand for re-election. He will remain in his role as Chairman until the 2026 Annual General Meeting and will continue to support the Nomination Committee in its work going forward.

The Nomination Committee had previously initiated a structured succession process, in consultation with Magnus and in anticipation of his potential decision not to seek re-election. The Nomination Committee's proposal for the board composition will be made public as soon as possible.

For more information, please visit www.gapwaves.com or contact:

Jonas Ehinger, CEO?Gapwaves?AB?(publ)

Phone number:?+46?733 44 01 52

E-mail:?jonas.ehinger@gapwaves.com

Gapwaves?Certified Adviser is G&W?Fondkommission?AB?

www.gwkapital.se

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) develops wireless solutions based on unique and patented waveguide technology for millimetre-wave applications. Our products are primarily used in antennas for radar systems enabling autonomous driving and advanced safety solutions within the automotive industry. Through collaborations with leading players in the sector, we contribute to the development of safer and more efficient transport systems. The technology is cost-efficient, combines high performance with a compact design and is also suitable for industrial automation, telecommunications, smart cities, and civil-military applications - areas where precision and reliability are crucial. Gapwaves was founded in 2011 from research at Chalmers University of Technology and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (GAPW B).