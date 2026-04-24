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WKN: A0NEVD | ISIN: SE0000683484 | Ticker-Symbol: C26
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
13,760 Euro
-1,85 % -0,260
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLAVISION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLAVISION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,68011,88011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 07:20 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CellaVision: Softer quarter due to lower sales in EMEA

Organic sales growth:
Q1, 2026: -6.6% (+14.1)

EBITDA margin:
Q1, 2026: 24% (34)

January 1st - Mars 31st, 2026
Net sales decreased by 14.6% (+14.6) to SEK 166 m (195).
Sales decreased organically by 6.6% (+14.1), currency effect -7.9% (+0.5).
EBITDA amounted to SEK 40 m (66).
EBITDA margin amounted to 24% (34).
Profit before tax amounted to SEK 28 m (53).
Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.94 (1.74).
Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 62 m (61).

Contact

Lisa Bodily Nordqvist
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Manager
Phone: + 46 76 345 31 87
E-mail: lisa.bodilynordqvist@cellavision.com
www.cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 13 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2025, sales were SEK 759 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-24 07:20 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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