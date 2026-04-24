Nordnet AB: Nordnet AB publishes its first quarter 2026 interim report

Nordnet today publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2026. The full report is available at www.nordnetab.com

"For the first time in our history, we delivered a net profit before tax exceeding SEK 1 billion, an 8 percent increase over the previous quarter. Net savings reached SEK 28.8 billion, one of the highest levels ever for a single quarter. This is the engine of our business", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

"We welcomed 77,500 new customers this quarter. We are passionate about ensuring their experience is seamless across both our app and web platforms, reducing the friction between an investment idea and its execution", says Rasmus Järborg, CEO of Nordnet.

Highlights during the quarter

Operating profit and income reach new record levels. Profit exceeds SEK 1 billion for the first time.

Net savings, new customers and number of trades at the highest levels for a single quarter since 2020/2021.

Strong growth within the core business, brokerage and funds, as a result of high trading activity and continued high fund savings.

Turnaround in net interest income as a result of rising market interest rates and increased deposits.

Good cost control for the quarter. Full-year costs are expected to be in line with the financial target of approximately 8 percent annual cost increase.

Significant focus on the implementation of AI for both internal processes and the customer offering. AI-generated news and summaries of financial reports implemented in the app and on the web.

Former Deputy CEO and Chief Product Officer Rasmus Järborg new CEO of Nordnet since 1 April.

Financial results in brief, Januari-March 2026 (January-March 2025)

Adjusted operating income SEK 1,485 (1,396) million

Adjusted operating expenses SEK -439 (-407) million

Adjusted operating profit SEK 1,042 (985) million

Adjusted earnings per share after dilution SEK 3.32 (3.13)

Presentation to analysts, shareholders and the media

CEO Rasmus Järborg, CFO Lennart Krän and Head of IR Marcus Lindberg will present the report on Friday 24 April at 10.00 CEST via Zoom. The presentation will be held in English. Please register here.

This disclosure contains information that Nordnet is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-04-2026 07:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Tidestad, Chief Communications Officer

johan.tidestad@nordnet.se, +46 708 875 775

Marcus Lindberg, Head of Investor Relations

marcus.lindberg@nordnet.se, +46 764 923 128

Nordnet is a pan-Nordic leading digital platform for savings and investments. Through innovation, simplicity and transparency, we challenge traditional structures, and give private savers access to the same information, tools and services as professionals. Visit us at www.nordnetab.com, www.nordnet.se, www.nordnet.no, www.nordnet.dk or www.nordnet.fi.