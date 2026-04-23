Modern Times Group MTG AB: Update on the listing process of MTG's wholly-owned Indian studio PlaySimple

Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ) ("MTG"), is today providing an update on its work to prepare its Indian subsidiary PlaySimple Games Private Limited ("PlaySimple") for a public listing. PlaySimple has today, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DHRP") containing the information related to the proposed initial public offering of equity shares of PlaySimple ("Offer") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

MTG is acting as promoter of PlaySimple and as a selling shareholder in the context of the Offer. The Offer is a secondary offering, and the proceeds will be received by MTG.

The size of the offer, as set out in the DRHP, is currently expected to be up to INR 31.5 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 350 million. The final size of the offer, accounting for any increase or decrease in the offer size within permitted limits, will be decided and disclosed closer to the offer opening date. The specific timing of the offer will be decided in due course.

As previously communicated, MTG intends to remain a majority owner of PlaySimple following the completion of the Offer.

PlaySimple's Draft Red Herring prospectus can be downloaded on this link:

https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/Registration_23042026235104_PlaySimpleGamesLimitedDRHP.pdf

For more information:

Anton Gourman, VP IR and Communications

Direct: +46 8 562 000 50, IR@mtg.com

Follow us: mtg.com / LinkedIn

About MTG

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ)) (www.mtg.com) is an international gaming group that owns and operates gaming companies with popular global IPs in casual and midcore segments. The group is focused on accelerating growth through an evolving ecosystem of commercial tech and tools that game makers can leverage to drive performance. MTG is also an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry and has a continuous focus on accretive M&A. MTG's HQ can be found in Sweden, but the group has an international culture and a global footprint. MTG's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers MTGA and MTGB.