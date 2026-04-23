AQ Group AB: Resolutions made at the AGM 2026 in AQ Group AB

AQ Group AB ("AQ" or the "Company") held its annual general meeting on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at which the following main resolutions were passed.

For detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the notice of the meeting and the complete proposals for resolutions, which are available on the Company's website, www.aqgroup.com.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2025.

Disposition of the Company's results

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that a total dividend of SEK 165,119,022 will be paid to the shareholders, equal to SEK 1.80 per share, and that the remaining sum of SEK 1,088,797,759 will be carried forward.

The meeting also resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the record day for the dividends is Monday, April 27, 2026. It is expected that the dividends will be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The meeting resolved to discharge the board members and the CEO from personal liability for the management of the Company during the financial year 2025.

Board of directors, auditors and fees

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board should be composed of six (6) members elected by the meeting, with no alternates, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. The meeting also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on the re-election of Ulf Gundemark, Gunilla Spongh, Claes Mellgren, Lars Wrebo and Åsa Landén Ericsson, as well as the election of Roland Kasper, as board members until the next annual general meeting. The meeting also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to elect Åsa Landén Ericsson as chair of the board until the next annual general meeting.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the Company shall have one (1) auditor, with no alternate, and on the re-election of the registered accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as the Company's auditor.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees to the board, for the period until the next annual general meeting, shall be paid as follows. The chair of the board shall receive SEK 600,000, and the other members elected by the meeting shall receive SEK 300,000 each. The meeting also resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees of SEK 120,000 shall be paid to the chair of the audit committee and SEK 60,000 to other members of the audit committee, and that no fees shall be payable for work within the remuneration committee.

Approval of the remuneration report

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Guidelines of remuneration of senior executives

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on guidelines of remuneration of senior executives to apply until further notice, but no later than for the period until the annual general meeting 2030.

The guidelines cover the CEO, and the other senior executives in AQ Group's group management, and the CEOs in AQ Group's subsidiaries.

Issue authorization

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board to, on one or more occasions during the period up to the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on a new issue of shares in the Company. The authorization comprises shares that correspond to a maximum of 10.0 percent of the total number of shares issued by the Company at the time when the authorization is utilized. The newly issued shares must be subscribed for in cash, in kind or with the right of set-off.

Implementation of a warrant-based incentive program 2026-2029 and directed issue of warrants

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, on the implementation of a long-term warrant-based incentive program for the CEO, group management and a number of other key employees (a total of not more than 50 persons within the AQ group) by way of a private placement in respect of not more than 775,000 warrants. The program has a term of three years (2026-2029) and aims to create a long-term interest among employees in good value development in the Company by linking their remuneration to the Company's earnings and value development, which aligns with the interests of shareholders. The program is also considered to promote long-term actions and to make it easier for the Company to recruit and retain key employees.

All warrants shall be issued at market price to the participants. The price per warrant shall correspond to the warrant's market value calculated using the customary valuation model (the so-called Black-Scholes model). The board has been authorized to decide on the allotment of warrants in accordance with the principles established by the annual general meeting.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price per share shall correspond to 125 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period commencing on April 24, 2026, up to and including May 8, 2026. Subscription of new shares by exercise of the warrants may take place during the period from the day following the Company's publication of the interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2029, however not earlier than May 17, 2029, up to and including May 31, 2029. Based on a price for the Company's share of SEK 188.60, a subscription price of SEK 235.75 per share, a risk-free interest rate of 2.09 percent and a volatility of 30.0 percent, the value per warrant has been estimated at SEK 28.30, which gives a value for all warrants of SEK 21,932,500.

The maximum dilution effect of incentive program 2026-2029 amounts to approximately 0.8 percent, calculated as of the date of issuance of the notice of the 2026 annual general meeting. If exercised in full, the Company's share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 310,000.

For more information, please contact:

CEO and IR, James Ahrgren, telephone +46 76 052 58 88 or

CFO, Christina Hegg, telephone +46 70-318 92 48

About AQ Group AB

AQ is a global manufacturer of components and systems to demanding industrial customers and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market. The Group consists mainly of operating companies each of which develop their special skills, and in cooperation with other companies, striving to provide cost effective solutions in close cooperation with the customer.

The Group headquarter is in Västerås, Sweden. AQ has 8,000 employees in Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden, China, Estonia, Hungary, Mexico, Finland, India, Canada, USA, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Great Britain and Czech Republic. In 2025 AQ had net sales of SEK 9 billion, and the Group has since its start in 1994 shown profit every quarter.

www.aqgroup.com