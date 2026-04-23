Trelleborg AB: Bulletin from Trelleborg AB's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Trelleborg AB held its Annual General Meeting today, April 23, 2026.

Income statement and balance sheet

The Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and balance sheet for 2025.

The members of the Board and the CEO were discharged from personal liability for the 2025 financial year.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to pay a dividend in the amount of SEK 8,00 per share. The record date for the dividend was set as Monday April 27, 2026, which means the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday April 30, 2026.

Board of Directors and auditor

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, it was resolved that the Board of Directors should comprise seven members elected by the Meeting, with no deputies.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Johan Malmquist, Gunilla Fransson, Henrik Lange, Peter Nilsson, Anne Mette Olesen and Jan Ståhlberg were re-elected as Board members. Marina Bill was elected as new Board Member. The Meeting elected Johan Malmquist as Chairman of the Board.

The company's auditor, Ernst & Young AB, with Fredrik Norrman as auditor in charge, was re-elected for the period until the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration of Board members and auditor

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal that fees paid to the Board of Directors shall be SEK 6,650,000 (6,175,000), with SEK 2,500,000

(2,300,000) to be paid to the Chairman and SEK 830,000 (775,000) each to be paid to those Board members appointed by the Meeting who are not employed within the Trelleborg Group.

In addition, the Meeting resolved that fees paid to those assigned to the Audit Committee shall be SEK 375,000 (350,000) for the Chairman and SEK 225,000 (210,000) for each member not employed within the Trelleborg Group, and that fees paid to those assigned to the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 185,000 (175,000) for the Chairman and SEK 120,000 (110,000) for each member not employed within the Trelleborg Group. The Meeting also resolved that fees paid to those assigned to the Finance Committee shall be SEK 120,000 (110,000) each for the Chairman and to other members who are not employed within the Trelleborg Group.

The auditor's fees are to be paid on a current account basis.

Remuneration report 2025

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for the 2025 financial year.

Resolution on the Board of Directors' proposal for the Performance Share Plan (PSP 2026/2028) and hedging measures

The meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to introduce a new share program for the CEO and Group management within the Trelleborg Group ("PSP 2026/2028") and the rights for the Company to transfer its own shares in order to fulfill obligations related to participants in the share program.

Resolution on authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of own shares

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to resolve on acquisition of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with the purpose to adapt the company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value and to ensure delivery of shares and thereby associated costs for PSP 2026/2028.

Resolution on reduction of the share capital by means of cancellation of repurchased shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue

The Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposals to authorize the Board of Directors to take measures required to reduce the share capital with SEK 72,805,417.52 through cancellation of 6,427,344 own shares of series B that are held by the company, and at the same time restore the company's share capital with the same amount by increasing the share capital by way of a bonus issue, without issuing new shares. The company's restricted equity and share capital will therefore remain unchanged after the implementation of the bonus issue. Following completion of the reduction of the share capital and the bonus issue, the number of shares will be 224,901,029, of which 28,500,000 are shares of series A and 196,401,029 are shares of series B.

The presentation by the CEO, Peter Nilsson, will be available on www.trelleborg.com.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on www.trelleborg.com.

Contacts

Media:

Vice President Communications Tobias Rydergren

+46 410 67 015, +46 733 74 70 15

tobias.rydergren@trelleborg.com

Investors/analysts:

Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren

+46 410 67 068, +46 708 66 51 40

christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us

Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2025, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

www.trelleborg.com