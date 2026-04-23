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WKN: A3C9HV | ISIN: DK0061675279 | Ticker-Symbol: LL0
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 08:04
0,768 Euro
-8,13 % -0,068
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2026 18:15 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hove A/S: Resolutions of Annual General Meeting

23.4.2026 18:11:44 CEST | Hove A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Company announcement no. 65

The annual general meeting of HOVE A/S was held on 23 April 2026 at 5 p.m. at Glostrup Park Hotel, Hovedvejen 41, DK-2600 Glostrup.

At the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors' report on the company's activities during the past year was presented, the annual report 2025 was approved, and the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted discharge.

The annual general meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend of DKK 0.25 per share of a nominal value of DKK 0.10.

Knud Andersen, Michael Gaarmann and Jesper Bregendahl were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Dansk Revision Hillerød, Godkendt Revisionsaktieselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor.

The three resolutions proposed by the Board (deletion of authorisation to issue warrants and extension of authorisations to raise capital and buy own shares) were adopted, while the shareholder proposal from shareholder Martin Storm to authorise the Board to initiate and implement a share buyback programme was rejected.

The minutes of the annual general meeting are attached and also available at Investor - Hove A/S.

Further information
Hans Christian Hansen
CEO
Email: investor@hove-as.dk

Company contact
Hove A/S
Herstedøstervej 7
DK - 2600 Glostrup
CVR 25804821
Web: www.hove-as.com

Certified advisor
HC Andersen Capital
ca@hcandersencapital.dk

About Hove A/S

Hove is a supplier of lubrication solutions for mechanical bearings, primarily in the wind turbine industry. Hove's solutions provide customers with significant annual operating cost savings, while at the same time ensuring that lubrication is performed and documented correctly, which extends the life of the bearings. Over the past 25 years, Hove has set new standards for lubrication in the wind turbine industry. Hove's patented IoT solution will strengthen Hove's position as market leader. With its unique product and an experienced team, Hove has achieved a strong market position in the wind turbine industry and an international presence.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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