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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
24.04.26 | 12:07
9,750 Euro
+10,29 % +0,910
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6609,71012:31
9,6559,71512:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 10:58 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kitron ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2026

(2026-04-24) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2026.

137 993 215 shares, amounting to 63,10 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

All proposals were resolved as presented in the notice issued on 1 April 2026.

After the general meeting, the board of Kitron comprises the following shareholder- and employee-elected members:

Shareholder-elected members:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki (Chairperson, re-elected)
Maalfrid Brath (re-elected)
Michael Lundgaard Thomsen (re-elected)
Petra Grandinson (re-elected)
Gyrid Skalleberg Ingerø (re-elected)

Employee elected members:
Ingjerd Livollen
Geir Vedøy
Håkon Ljøstad

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of NOK 0.70 per share for shareholders registered in Kitron's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext Securities Oslo, formerly named Euronext VPS) as of the expiry of 28 April 2026 based on normal T+2 settlement.

Kitron's shares will be traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the right to receive dividend on 27 April 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid on or about 15 May 2026.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.

For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 2026 Kitron Minutes Ordinary AGM

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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