

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY362.129 billion, or JPY118.99 per share. This compares with JPY340.736 billion, or JPY111.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to JPY4.758 trillion from JPY4.736 trillion last year.



Nomura Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY362.129 Bln. vs. JPY340.736 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY118.99 vs. JPY111.03 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.758 Tn vs. JPY4.736 Tn last year.



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