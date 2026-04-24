Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the grand opening of our newest Corporate Heal Wellness ("Heal") restaurant, opening this Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at 1092 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





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"Today's news underscores the effectiveness of our expansion strategy and moves us closer to our goal of positioning Heal Wellness as North America's leading smoothie bowl chain, defined by both its footprint and disciplined unit economics," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "With the opening of our 8th corporately run location, and a growing consumer demand for fresh, health-driven offerings, we are building a scalable platform designed to drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability, while continuing to expand our portfolio of premium restaurant concepts across Canada."

This prominent corner location on Queen Street West in Toronto, complete with on-site parking, sits at a high-traffic pedestrian intersection in one of the city's most dynamic neighbourhoods, offering excellent visibility and convenient access. The surrounding community is comprised of young professionals, students, and health-conscious individuals with active lifestyles, which is a perfect fit for Heal's product offering of smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies. We're excited to introduce this wellness-focused concept to a neighbourhood that values fresh, nutritious, and high-quality food options. This new Heal Wellness location is poised to become a go-to destination for both residents and visitors seeking better-for-you choices in a fast-developing community.





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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. With 39 locations open and more than 169 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started", said Sean Black.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.