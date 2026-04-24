Moberg Pharma AB: Moberg Pharma and Karo Healthcare expand collaboration for MOB-015/Terclara to Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Taiwan

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2026. Moberg Pharma AB (publ) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Karo Healthcare AB regarding the commercialization of the nail fungus treatment MOB-015 (Terclara®) in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. In all of these markets, the product is intended to be launched under the leading global antifungal brand Lamisil®.

The expanded agreement extends the existing collaboration between the companies established in November 2025, under which Karo Healthcare is responsible for marketing, distribution, and sales across 19 European markets with a combined population of approximately 500 million people. The expansion covers Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan, with a combined population of approximately 100 million people. In all of these new markets, Karo Healthcare is the market leader in antifungal foot treatments with the Lamisil® brand through athlete's foot products, and the intention is to broaden the portfolio with Moberg Pharma's nail fungus treatment under the same established brand.

The financial terms are not disclosed, but the agreement includes royalty revenues and compensation for delivered products. The next step is a regulatory process in which the companies, based on the European registration file and supplemented with additional data to meet local regulatory requirements, intend to apply for marketing approval with the relevant regulatory authorities in each country.

"The agreement represents the next step in our geographic expansion. Karo Healthcare is the market leader in antifungal foot treatments with Lamisil® across all of these markets, providing a strong foundation for a successful launch of

MOB-015" says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Moberg Pharma. MOB-015 is a clinically well-documented product and fits well with our strategy to further develop the Lamisil® brand. The collaboration represents a strong combination of scientific innovation and commercial strength, giving us a unique position in the market," says Michael Kaltenborn, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Karo.

About MOB-015/Terclara® and nail fungus

Nail fungus is a common infection affecting approximately 10% of the general population, with the majority of patients currently untreated. The global market potential is significant, with more than hundred million patients worldwide and a clear demand for improved products. Moberg Pharma estimates the annual worldwide peak sales potential for MOB-015/Terclara® to be in the range of USD 250-500 million.

MOB-015/Terclara®, developed by Moberg Pharma, represents the next generation of terbinafine treatment-a novel topical formulation. Oral treatments for nail fungus are associated with risks such as drug interactions and liver damage, which are avoided with topical treatment. Previous attempts at topical terbinafine treatment have failed due to the difficulty of delivering sufficient amounts of active substance through the nail. MOB-015 is the first topical treatment to achieve mycological cure rates comparable to oral therapy; mycological cure (fungal eradication) was achieved in 76% of patients in pivotal studies, and the product has received market approval in 13 EU countries.

About this information

Moberg Pharma is releasing this information in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was released for public distribution through the contact named below at 12.00 p.m. CET on April 24, 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 8 522 307 01, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's drug MOB-015 is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis (nail fungus) with market approval in 13 EU countries. MOB-015 is sold in Sweden and Norway under the brand name Terclara® and is available at all pharmacy chains. Phase 3 clinical trials for MOB-015 involving more than 800 patients indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe and Canada. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed under Small Cap on Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).