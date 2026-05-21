Moberg Pharma AB: Bulletin from Moberg Pharma's AGM on May 21[st], 2026

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2026. Moberg Pharma AB (publ) ("Moberg Pharma" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting today. The Annual General Meeting resolved on, among other things, the following.

Adoption of the income statements and the balance sheets

The Annual General Meeting approved the income statements and the balance sheets for the fiscal year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that no dividend should be paid for the fiscal year 2025.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the Board members and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the fiscal year 2025.

Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of six persons and no deputies. The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the Company shall have one auditor and no deputy auditors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the shareholder Noster Capital Master Fund Limited ("Noster Capital"), on re-election of Fredrik Blom, Richard Ding and Isabelle Ducellier as well as election of Lars Johansson, Jack Bradley and Daniel Kaufman as board members, all for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Lars Johansson was elected, in accordance with the proposal of both the Nomination Committee and Noster Capital, as the new Chairman of the Board for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendation and the proposal of the Nomination Committee, on re-election of Ernst & Young AB as auditor with the certified auditor Jens Bertling as responsible auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Below is a presentation of Moberg Pharma's three new board members.

Lars Johansson, born 1966, has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceuticals and medtech. Lars Johansson has held leading roles within the J&J Group with increasing business area responsibility, including as CEO of the Nordic operations (Johnson & Johnson AB 2011-2019, and Janssen AB 2019-2021). Lars Johansson has also held board positions in Schain Research AB, ProstaLund AB, RLS AB, and Läkemedelsindustriföreningen (the Swedish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry). Lars Johansson holds a master's degree in business administration from Växjö University. Lars Johansson is currently a board member of Ciencia Research and Carponovum AB. Lars Johansson holds no shares in the Company and is independent in relation to the Company, its management, and major shareholders.

Jack Bradley, born 1991, has more than a decade of experience in the investment management business. He joined Noster Capital in 2014, and became a Partner and Head of Research in 2017 covering a broad geographical and market-cap investment universe, frequently giving input to company management teams on investor communication and investor relations strategy. He holds a degree in modern history from the University of Oxford. He is a resident of Norway and a British Citizen. Jack Bradley holds no shares in the Company, but Noster Capital (where he is a Partner) holds 3 055 423 shares in the Company. Jack Bradley is independent in relation to the Company, its management, and major shareholders.

Daniel Kaufman, born 1968, has been a serial entrepreneur for the past 35 years, starting over a dozen companies, mostly in the technology sector. In the past 6 years, he shifted his focus to investing in public companies, with a focus on small cap value, and a recent large concentration in healthcare. Over these 6 years, his investment returns have exceeded 50% annually. He currently holds 5%+ positions in Harrow Inc (HROW), Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) and Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO). Daniel Kaufman graduated from Williams College with a degree in political economy. Daniel Kaufman holds 1 409 456 shares in the Company and is independent in relation to the Company, its management, and major shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that an aggregate fee of SEK 1,350,000 shall be paid to the Board members, of which SEK 400,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 190,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the General Meeting.

Fees to the Auditors, for a period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, are to be paid as per approved invoice.

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, that the Company shall have a Nomination Committee consisting of three members. The Nomination Committee shall comprise one representative of each of the two largest shareholders or owner groups in the Company in terms of votes as per September 30, 2026, besides the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Principles for remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal for principles of remuneration to senior executives in Moberg Pharma.

Remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Implementation of LTI 2026

The Annual General Meeting also resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program, including transfer of up to 450,739 ordinary shares to the participants and other hedging arrangements in respect of the program, including authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue and repurchase of up to 592,361 class C shares.

Amendment of the articles of association

The Annual General Meeting resolved to not adopt the proposed amendment of the articles of association as proposed by the Board of Directors.

Minutes from the meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be made available at the Company and on the Company's website, www.mobergpharma.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, telephone: +46 70 766 60 30, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

Mark Beveridge, Vice President Finance, telephone: +46 76 805 82 88, e-mail: mark.beveridge@moberpharma.se

About this information

The information was submitted for publication at 3.00 p.m. CEST on May 21st 2026 through the contact persons above.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's drug MOB-015 is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis (nail fungus) with market approval in 13 EU countries. MOB-015 is sold in Sweden and Norway under the brand name Terclara® and is available at all pharmacy chains. Phase 3 clinical trials for MOB-015 involving more than 800 patients indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe and Canada. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed under Small Cap on Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).