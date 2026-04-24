BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

201.14p Capital only

201.23p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

594.89p Capital only

601.05p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

993.85p Capital only (undiluted)

1,001.97p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

3. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

246.49p Capital only

246.84p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

651.46c per share (US cents) - Capital only

652.00c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD

482.21p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

482.61p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

250.15p Capital only (undiluted)

254.28p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

1,428.07p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,483.82p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,441.64p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,497.39p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 April 2026 were:

250.80c Capital only USD (cents)

185.64p Capital only Sterling (pence)

255.31c Including current year income USD (cents)

188.98p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.