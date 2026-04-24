

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased during the January-March period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.7 percent in January-March, down from 4.9 percent in the December to February period. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.3 percent.



The number of unemployed people was 226,400 compared to 235,700 in the previous three-month period.



Data showed that the employment rate rose to 65.0 percent from 64.8 percent.



During March, the unemployment rate in the country dropped to a 3-month low of 4.5 percent from February's 4.8 percent.



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