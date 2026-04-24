Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for the final drill hole in the 2025 Program - Drill Hole BH-25-34. The drill hole intersected high-grade antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization.

The 3-D Mineralization Model for the Bald Hill Main Zone has been updated with the drilling completed in 2025.

Highlights-

Drill Hole BH-25-34 returned antimony assays of 4.38% antimony (Sb) over 7.05 meters (m) including 9.76% Sb over 3.15 meters .

. Drill Hole BH-25-34 has extended the antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization of the Main Zone to the north and to depth.

An updated 3D Model generated longitudinal section showing trends of higher-grade antimony assays.

The 2025 drilling program totaled over 8,000 meters and identified significant expansion of the potential of the Main Zone to the north and at depth.

Results

Drill-hole BH-25-34 intersected 4.38% Antimony (Sb) over 7.05 meters (m) from 276.6 to 283.65 m depth, including 9.76% Sb over 3.15m from 280.5 to 283.65 m. This drill hole was testing the northern extension of the Main Zone.

Table 1: Assay Results For Drill Hole BH-25-34

Hole Number BH-25-34

Location 732589E/5066129N

Sample Number From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (ppm) Sb (%) Assay*L 2303081 276.60 277.15 0.55 363 0.0363 0.02 2303082 277.15 278.00 0.85 189 0.0189 0.02 2303083 278.00 279.00 1.00 184 0.0184 0.02 2303084 279.00 280.00 1.00 457 0.0457 0.05 2303085 280.00 280.50 0.50 249 0.0249 0.01 2303086 280.50 280.95 0.45 > 500 48.3 21.73 2303087 280.95 281.95 1.00 > 500 3.3 3.30 2303088 281.95 282.70 0.75 > 500 3.65 2.74 2303089 282.70 283.65 0.95 > 500 3.14 2.98









Sb (%) 4.38









Length 7.05







Total

4.38% Sb/7.05 meters







Including

9.76% Sb/3.15 meters

The 2025 Program, which totaled over 8,000 meters, was focused on expanding the size of the Bald Hill Main Zone. The drill hole locations were focused on defining the zone along strike and to depth. In total 34 drill holes were completed in the program, and the mineralization was traced for a distance of over 600 meters in a NNW-SSE direction and was intersected to a depth of 400 meters.

Location of the 2025 drilling is shown on Figure 1.

Figure 1: Location of 2025 Drilling. Note the trace of the surface mineralization follows the small stream from upper left to lower right on the map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Drill hole BH-25-34 reported in this Press Release was one of the furthest north and deepest holes completed (Figures 2 and 3). The results of the drilling completed in 2025 was incorporated into a 3-D Model. The model is being utilized in the follow-up Definition Drilling Program which began in February 2026. The program will be terminated on April 28. Assays from these drill holes are being processed at Activation Laboratories in Stoney Creek Ontario.

A north-south longitudinal Section of assays in the Main Zone mineralized identified so far at Bald Hill is included as Figure 2 and in detail in Figure 3.

Figure 2: Longitudinal Section. Note the location of Drill Hole BH-25-34 in the northern area of the Main Zone at a depth of approximately 250 meters. The zone appears to be open to the north and south and at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 3: Long-Section Detail of the Bald Hill Main Zone with the location of Drill H BH-25-34. Note that Drill Hole BH-25-36 was not completed.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/294067_e78beec024e4c8b5_004full.jpg

The current Definition Drill Program will be terminated at the end of April with over 12,500 meters completed. Assays for these holes are being processed.

Drilling to date on the Bald Hill Main Zone totals over 25,000 meters.

A 11,000 fully funded drill program is planned to commence in Mid May which will focus on the newly discovered Mineralized Zones outside of the Main Zone. These are the Marcus Zone and two areas identified by a previous operator but not explored in detail - The Central Zone and the South Zone.

New Zones of Antimony-Bearing Stibnite Identified in 2025

Marcus West Zone

Trenching has exposed the zone of mineralization for approximately 100 meters in a north-south direction. Antimony bearing Stibnite in outcrop on surface can be seen over a thickness of at least 4 meters and can be up to 11 meters wide.

BH Central

Trenching in 2014 by the previous explorer discovered a new area of antimony mineralization approximately 150 meters south of the Main Zone. It appears to be an extension of the Main Zone. The trenching recovered 2.8 % Sb over 8.1 meters from channel sampling, trenching is currently being undertaken by ATMY on the Stibnite bearing zone.

BH South

Trenching in 2014 on the south end of an antimony soil anomaly discovered a new area of antimony mineralization which gave 9.04 % Sb over 2.6 m including 12.32 % over 1.7 m from channel sampling. It is located ~ 1.0 km along trend to the southeast of the Bald Hill deposit. Recent trenching by ATMY has exposed the Stibnite bearing zone for over 150 meters.

Regional Exploration

This summer further exploration will be completed on the newly acquired claims to the west, east and south extensions of the property. This is budgeted to include large soil sampling programs, prospecting and follow-up trenching and potentially drilling. A detailed airborne survey with magnetic and electromagnetic detectors is being planned.

Mr. Jim Atkinson P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources commented: "We believe that the recent drilling and the discovery of new mineralized zones has increased the mineral potential of the Bald Hill Antimony Property. The results from Drill Hole BH-25-34 gave high grade antimony results and expanded the footprint of the mineralization. The 3-D modeling completed by Motherlode Consulting has shown the location of zones of High-grade antimony mineralization which can be explored further. This model is being updated as assay results are obtained for the latest drilling."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Resource Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 700 meters long and to a depth of at least 400 meters and open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294067

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.