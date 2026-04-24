

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced a profit for first quarter of $1.16 billion



The company's bottom line came in at $1.16 billion, or $9.17 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $8.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $13.59 billion from $13.73 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.17 vs. $8.42 last year. -Revenue: $13.59 Bln vs. $13.73 Bln last year.



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