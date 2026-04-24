

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $29.10 to $31.50 per share and revenues between $76.50 and $80.00 billion.



HCA also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2026.



In Friday's pre-market trading, HCA is trading on the NYSE at $442.00, down $32.20 or 6.79 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News