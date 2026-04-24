

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil price continued rising on Friday amid President Donald Trump's statement that he authorized the U.S. military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude traded above $107 per barrel, increasing by 1.92 percent, while the US-traded WTI rose above $97.



In a social media post on Thursday, Trump also said that U.S. forces will intensify efforts to remove explosives from the key trade route.



'I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.



'Additionally, our mine 'sweepers' are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!'



In another post earlier in the day, Trump said Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is. 'They just don't know! The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!'



Trump insisted that U.S. blockade of Iranian ports will continue until Iran strikes a deal with the United States. 'We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL.'



At the same time, Trump said that he is not under pressure to quickly reach a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war.



'I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't - The clock is ticking!'



In another development, Trump announced that the 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon will be extended by three weeks.



He announced this after the Israel-Lebanon direct talks at the White House on Thursday.



A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is due to expire on Sunday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News