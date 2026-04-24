

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains mostly directionless amidst the uncertain geopolitical situation in the Middle East. However, positive earning updates from the corporate sector limited losses.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has edged down from Thursday's level. Sovereign bond yields spiked across regions as world markets braced for interest rate decisions by major central banks in the ensuing week.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with strong gains amidst disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and stalled negotiations for a diplomatic end to the Middle East conflict. Gold has shed more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading close to the flatline.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,191.50, down 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,120.10, up 0.17% Germany's DAX at 24,077.46, down 0.43% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,396.27, down 0.58% France's CAC 40 at 8,149.35, down 0.95% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,866.56, down 0.48% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,680.00, up 0.91% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,786.50, down 0.08% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,079.90, down 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,978.07, up 0.24% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,475.63, down 0.00%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1695, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3491, up 0.13% USD/JPY at 159.72, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.7134, up 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3684, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 98.73, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.337%, up 0.28% Germany at 3.0371%, up 1.10% France at 3.698%, up 1.23% U.K. at 4.9880%, up 0.87% Japan at 2.441%, up 0.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $107.26, up 2.08%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $97.55, up 1.77%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,698.55, down 0.54%. Silver Futures (May) at $74.68, down 1.10%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,514.79, up 0.25% Ethereum at $2,308.81, down 0.10% XRP at $1.42, up 0.82% BNB at $634.06, up 0.32% Solana at $85.32, down 0.15%



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